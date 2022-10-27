scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

FinMin extends ITR deadline for companies till November 7

The last date for filing a return of income by companies whose accounts are required to be audited was October 31.

income tax, income tax returns, ITR deadline extended, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsThe due date for the return filing of domestic companies for 2021-22 was October 31. However, if the company was having any international transactions, the due date to file ITR is November 30, 2022.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday extended the due date for filing returns of income (ITR) by businesses by seven days to November 7.



“In consequence of the extension of due date for various reports of audit in the case of assessees to 7th October… the CBDT extends the due date of furnishing of Return of Income under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act for the Assessment Year 2022-23, which is 31st October 2022 in the case of assessees referred in clause (a) of Explanation 2 to sub-section (I) of section 139 of the Act, to 7th November 2022,” it said.

Last month, the CBDT extended the deadline for filing audit reports by 7 days till October 7.



First published on: 27-10-2022 at 12:50:26 am
