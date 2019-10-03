FinMin asks ministries to upload expenditure estimates on portal

The Centre on Wednesday kicked off the exercise for preparation of Union Budget 2020-21, asking ministries and departments to upload their estimates of expenditure on the Union Budget Information System (UBIS) portal. The Finance Ministry will hold pre-Budget meetings from October 14 onwards with financial advisors of different ministries to prepare Revised Estimates for the current fiscal year and to make preparations for the next year.

Advertising

“It is proposed to discuss the totality of the requirements of funds for various programmes and schemes, along with receipts of the Departments (viz. interest receipts, dividends, loan repayments, departmental receipts, receipts of Departmental Commercial Undertakings, etc.) during the pre- Budget meetings chaired by Secretary ( Expenditure),” the Budget division of the Finance Ministry said in a circular on Wednesday.

The Finance Ministry has asked government departments and ministries to submit their estimates of revenue receipts, capital receipts and public account transactions. Revised Estimates for the current year are important as the government announced significant changes in tax laws and other measures after the presentation of the Budget in July.

Less than three months after the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 20 announced cuts in tax rates for domestic companies to 22 per cent and for new domestic manufacturing companies to 15 per cent. The reduction in corporate tax rates are estimated to cost Rs 1.45 lakh crore annually to the Exchequer. The government also tweaked various provisions in the budget including removing the surcharge on capital gains made by portfolio investors in the equity markets.

Advertising

Despite the tax cuts, the government has so far not indicated that it will overshoot its fiscal deficit target of 3.3 per cent of GDP by March 2020. A review of deficit targets is expected during the finalisation of revised estimates of budget for the current year.

For the next year, the finance ministry has revised the format for Output-Outcome Monitoring Framework 2020-21 to capture more details. Since 2017-18, in addition to the financial outlays of schemes of the Ministries being indicated in the Budget document, the expected outputs and outcomes of the schemes are also being presented in a consolidated document, along with the Budget.

During these pre-Budget discussions, the Finance Ministry will also discuss actual mobilisation of Non Tax Revenue and potential collection in future. While the government has already slashed corporate tax rates, it is expected to take a decision on reducing the personal income tax rates in the upcoming Budget.

The government has also asked ministries and departments to keep the required percentage of allocation for welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, as stipulated in the guidelines framed by NITI Aayog. Ministries and departments should “even make endeavor to keep higher percentage of allocation, wherever possible” for the welfare of SC/STs, the government said. The finance ministry has suggested that the ministries ensure that allocation for SC/ST welfare is not less than the Budget Estimates for 2019-20.

The Finance Ministry has also directed all ministries/departments to appoint a nodal officer for coordinating with Ministry of Women and Child Development with regard to compulsory allocations of the gender and child budgeting. The ministries have been asked to capture these allocations as part of the expenditure profile of the next year’s Budget.