Financial Stability Report: NPA cycle ‘turned around’, bad loans may fall to 9 per cent by March 2020, says RBI

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said the non-performing asset (NPA) cycle seems to have “turned around” and the bad loans ratio is set to decline from 9.3 per cent of advances in March 2019 to 9.0 per cent in March 2020.

Gross NPAs may be slightly higher at 9.2 per cent under a scenario where the economy is under “medium stress” and at 9.6 per cent under a “severe stress” scenario, the RBI said in its Financial Stability Report (FSR).

With the bulk of the legacy NPAs having already been recognised in the banking books, the FSR said, “macro-stress tests for credit risk indicate that under the baseline scenario, gross NPA ratio of banks may decline from 9.3 per cent in March 2019 to 9.0 per cent in March 2020.”

The decline in bad loans was steeper than what the RBI forecast in its FSR report in December 2018. It had then said under the baseline scenario, NPA ratio may decline from 10.8 per cent in September 2018 to 10.3 per cent in March 2019.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the banking sector continues to show “improvement as impairment ratios decline” and credit growth picks up. “Public sector banks showed a noticeable improvement with recapitalisation. Understandably, the significant rise in provisioning has impacted the bottomlines of PSU banks. Efforts to improve the balance sheets of banks “should therefore continue”, Das said in the report.

Among the bank groups, public sector banks’ gross NPA ratios may decline from 12.6 per cent in March 2019 to 12 per cent by March 2020 under the baseline scenario, whereas NPA ratios of private banks may decline from 3.7 per cent to 3.2 per cent, and that of foreign banks may come down from 3.0 per cent to 2.9 per cent, the FSR said.

“Bank-wise distribution of asset quality shows that the number of banks having very high NPA ratio (more than 20 per cent) came down in March 2019 as compared to September 2018,” the report added.

Share of large borrowers in banks’ total loan portfolios and their share in NPAs were at 53.0 per cent and 82.2 per cent respectively in March 2019. This was lower compared to 54.7 per cent and 83.9 per cent in September 2018, RBI said.

However, the central bank warned that five banks may have capital adequacy ratio (CAR) below the minimum regulatory level of 9 per cent under the “stress scenario” by March 2020 without taking into account any further planned recapitalisation.

However, under the assumed baseline macro scenario, CAR for a system of 55 banks is projected to fall from 14 per cent in March 2019 to 12.9 per cent in March 2020. However, if macroeconomic conditions deteriorate, nine scheduled commercial banks may record CAR below 9 per cent under a severe macro-stress scenario, the RBI said.

The banking regulator noted that provision coverage ratio (PCR) of all banks rose sharply to 60.6 per cent in March 2019 from 52.4 per cent in September 2018, and 48.3 per cent in March 2018, increasing “the resilience of the banking sector”.

“Analysis of the financial network structure reveals that joint solvency-liquidity contagion losses to the banking system due to idiosyncratic failure of banks are lower for March 2019 than in March 2018 (FSR June 2018) due to a better capitalised public-sector banking system,” the FSR stated. It added that credit growth of commercial banks picked up, with PSU banks registering near-double digit growth.