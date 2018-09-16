Follow Us:
Saturday, September 15, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • Finance Ministry official calls for reduction in STT, CTT rates

Finance Ministry official calls for reduction in STT, CTT rates

Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, CS Mohapatra said that the government has put in place necessary policy measures to bring about financial stability, and noted that the authorities have “almost” cleaned the NPA mess.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi | Published: September 16, 2018 12:59:22 am
finance ministry, RBI, surplus transfer, banking and finance, business news New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley coming out of his ministry in New Delhi. (PTI)

Pointing out that charges on Indian exchanges such as commodities transaction tax and securities transaction tax were higher than international market places such as Singapore and Hong Kong, a finance ministry official on Saturday called for reduction in these transaction costs over a period of time.

Currently, commodities transaction tax is levied at a rate of 0.01 per cent on non-agricultural commodities, while the securities transaction tax is charged at a rate ranging from 0.001 per cent to 0.2 per cent depending on the nature of transaction. Notably, a recent set of recommendations by a Niti Aayog committee suggested scrapping of commodities transaction tax on gold.

Speaking at the annual convention on ‘Capital Market & Commodity Market – Moving Towards $5 Trillion Economy’ organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry here, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, CS Mohapatra said that the government has put in place necessary policy measures to bring about financial stability, and noted that the authorities have “almost” cleaned the NPA mess.

He also pointed out that the government has tried its best and put in place necessary policy measures to bring about financial stability in the institutional mechanism of the country which would make way to achieve desired objectives. With regard to non-performing assets (NPAs) situation, Mohapatra said: “We have cleaned it up almost and we have also strengthened through IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code), through NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal)…” He also pointed out that a critical tool towards achieving the $5 trillion economy will be to bring about more financial literacy and intensive financial inclusion. WITH PTI

Must Watch

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Reshma Khatu: Taking Forward Her Father's Ganpati Idol Making Legacy
Watch Now
Reshma Khatu: Taking Forward Her Father's Ganpati Idol Making Legacy
Buzzing Now
Advertisement