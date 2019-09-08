FinMin forms task force to implement Rs 100 lakh crore worth of infra projects

A day after pushing state-owned companies to accelerate investments, the Centre on Saturday constituted a task force to identify and prepare a pipeline of infrastructure projects that can be executed over the next five years. The task force, headed by the Economic Affairs Secretary, will draw up a ‘National Infrastructure Pipeline’ of Rs 100 lakh crore expected to come up by 2024-25.

This would include greenfield and brownfield projects costing above Rs 100 crore each, a Finance Ministry statement said. The task force will comprise secretaries from different ministries, other senior officials and the CEO of NITI Aayog. It will identify technically feasible and financially/economically viable infrastructure projects that can be initiated in FY20.

The panel has been asked to list the projects that can be included in the pipeline for each of the remaining five years between fiscals 2021-25.

The task force, constituted by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will submit its report on the pipeline for 2019-20 by October 31, 2019 and on the indicative pipeline for 2021-25 by December-end, the Ministry statement added.

In the past decade (fiscals 2008-17), India invested about $1.1 trillion on infrastructure, the government said. “To implement an infrastructure program of this scale, it is important that projects are adequately prepared and launched,” the Ministry said, adding that in pursuance of this an annual infrastructure pipeline would be developed.

As per the terms of reference (ToR) of the task force, it has also been asked to estimate annual infrastructure investment/capital costs, guide ministries in identifying appropriate sources of financing and suggest measures to monitor the projects to minimise cost and time overruns.

Other qualifications for inclusion in the pipeline for the current year will include availability of a detailed project report (DPR), feasibility of implementation, inclusion in the financing plan and readiness/availability of administrative sanction.

Each ministry/department would be responsible for monitoring of projects so as to ensure their timely and within-cost implementation. The task force will also enable robust marketing of the pipeline of projects requiring private investment through the India Investment Grid and National Investment and Infrast-ructure Fund, among others.

The move comes a day after the government suggested large central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) to “accelerate investment activities” and speed up clearance of outstanding dues to contractors. On Friday, senior Finance Ministry officials held a meeting with heads of CPSEs including NTPC, SAIL, NHAI and PGCIL, as well as financial advisors of infrastructure ministries, to review and speed up the planned capex.

The measures come in the backdrop of economic growth falling to a six-year low and other lead indicators (such as car/tractor sales, FMCG volume growth) presenting a pessimistic picture.

Weak manufacturing and consumption numbers dragged the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth to a 25-quarter low of 5 per cent in the first quarter (April-June) of the current fiscal, data released by National Statistical Office last Friday showed.

The GDP growth rate has now slowed for the fifth consecutive quarter with the previous low recorded at 4.3 per cent in March 2013. WITH PTI