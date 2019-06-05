Finance Ministry: Frauds data banks report to RBI is by year of reporting, not year of occurrence

The finance ministry Tuesday clarified that the data on frauds that banks report to the Reserve Bank of India is by “the year of reporting and not the year of occurrence of the fraud or sanction of loan, letter of undertaking, which in many cases is of an earlier period.”

The government was responding to reports that showed sharp spike in bank frauds reported to the RBI.

“Occurrence of frauds was enabled by laxity in the financial system which has been systematically dealt with through comprehensive banking reforms instituted by the Government to address underlying causes and provide for proactive checking for and detection of frauds,” the ministry said in a statement.

As many as 6,801 cases of fraud were reported by scheduled commercial banks and select financial institutions involving an amount of Rs 71,542.93 crore in the last fiscal (increase of over 73 percent in the fraud amount), as per the RBI data, news agency PTI reported Monday.

As the fraud data is by the year of reporting, it is not possible to arrive at year wise amounts involved in frauds, the government said.

A series of measures have been taken to prevent bank frauds. Following government advice, banks have been obtaining certified copy of passport of the promoters/directors and other authorised signatories of companies availing loan facilities of more than Rs 50 crore, and are ensuring rotational transfer of officials/employees on sensitive posts, the finance ministry said.

“Proactive action has been taken against wilful defaulters, with FIRs being registered by PSBs (public sector banks) against 2,881 wilful defaulters,” it said. For NPA (Non Performing Assets) accounts exceeding Rs 50 crore in value, Public Sector Banks have also been advised to seek a report on the borrower from the Central Economic Intelligence Bureau.