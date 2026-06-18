Finance ministry ratifies EPF rate of 8.25% for FY26; UPI withdrawal by month-end

Every EPFO member will be able to avail the UPI facility through the BHIM app, with the existing guardrails for UPI transactions to apply as they are. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

The finance ministry has ratified 8.25% interest rate for 2025-26 for over 7.8 crore contributing subscribers of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPF), maintaining it at the same level as recommended by the Central Board of Trustees in March, a government official said on Thursday.

The Central Board of Trustees (CBT), the top decision-making body of EPFO, typically recommends the rates annually around February-March, after which the recommendations are sent to the finance ministry for approval. The official said that a notification by the Ministry of Labour and Employment on the interest rate is expected later this month.

The labour ministry is also expected to launch EPFO 2.0, a revamped digital ecosystem, by the end of June, which will allow its subscribers to withdraw 75% of their EPF corpus to their bank account via UPI or ATM.