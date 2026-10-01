Finance Ministry sees 7.3% GDP growth in July-September, far higher than RBI

Finance Ministry warned on Thursday that India “cannot afford to rest on its post-Covid growth laurels” due to the geopolitical and geoeconomic uncertainty that plagues the world. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

The Ministry of Finance is projecting a GDP growth rate of 7.3% in the July-September quarter, far higher than the 6.4% forecast by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

“Growth momentum has extended into Q2 FY27, though at a more measured pace,” the finance ministry said in its Monthly Economic Review report for September, released on Thursday. “Our nowcasting measure, unveiled in the Economic Survey earlier this year, anticipates a real GDP growth rate of 7.3% in the fiscal second quarter,” it added.

GDP data for July-September will be released by the statistics ministry on November 30.

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Nowcasting is a type of forecasting method that uses very recent data to constantly update predictions for the immediate future. In this regard, the RBI’s forecast of 6.4% was made on August 5, well before statistics ministry data showed on August 31 that GDP growth in the April-June quarter came in at an unexpectedly high 7.8%. This was well above the central bank’s forecast of 7%.