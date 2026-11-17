As the government began its pre-Budget consultations on Monday, the issue of Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax on equities was a keenly debated subject at a meeting of economists with officials from the Ministry of Finance.

The meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saw certain economists suggest that the LTCG tax on equities need not be reduced and concessions should not be made to foreign investors. At the same time, opposing views were also made.

“It was debated a lot, but no consensus emerged,” a person aware of the discussions said. Another person who participated in the meeting said granular inputs came from all those in attendance and there was no one dominant view.

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However, others said there were “not many takers” for cutting the LTCG tax now that circumstances have changed, with foreign inflows into India seeing a sharp turnaround in recent weeks.

The first half of November has seen Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) buy $9.53 billion worth of Indian shares — the highest monthly purchase on record — marking a remarkable turnaround that has helped propel the Nifty 14% higher over the last five weeks.

“The government officials did not say anything and heard the economists out. But the mood in the room was not in favour of cutting or giving concessions on LTCG tax to foreign investors,” another participant told The Indian Express.

Calls for tax relief

Ever since the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India took measures in June to support the rupee and encourage inflows by removing capital gains and withholding taxes on foreigners’ investments into government bonds, there have been calls from foreign investors, tax experts, and industry leaders that India should either remove or lower the LTCG tax on equities. This currently stands at 12.5%.

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Deliberations have also been held within the government on whether this relief should be provided. Speaking at an event last month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the debate on LTCG tax is “healthy” and she is “keen” to hear about it.

The Indian Express reported last month that the government’s internal deliberations in the run-up to next year’s Budget include lowering LTCG tax for both domestic and foreign investors and letting foreign investors pay this tax on the gains made in dollar terms as opposed to in rupee terms.

So far in 2026-27 as a whole, FPIs remain net sellers of Indian shares to the tune of $7.67 billion. In 2024-25 and 2025-26 combined, FPIs’ net sales of domestic stocks were $34.32 billion.

“The global economic scenario is going to change and more stability is now expected in light of the US midterm election results. The Indian economy is in a good condition,” the person cited above said.

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Fiscal prudence stressed

The government’s finances were another key theme that was discussed at the meeting on Monday, with multiple participants saying everyone felt fiscal prudence should continue. Continued focus on public investments was also emphasised, they said.

The Union Budget for 2026-27 targeted a fiscal deficit of 4.3% of GDP. However, soon after the Budget was presented, the war in West Asia began, leading to a surge in global commodity prices, including those of energy and fertilisers — two of India’s key imports.

On inflation, economists were of the view that the current high prints were not very disturbing, considering they are not expected to remain elevated on a sustained basis. Data released last week showed India’s headline retail inflation crossed 6% for the first time in two years in October.

Other senior finance ministry officials were also part of the meeting, including Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur and Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran. Later in the day, Sitharaman chaired a second pre-Budget consultation meeting with experts from agriculture and rural development sectors.