Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
All GST compensation dues will be cleared, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman also said that the GST Council has decided to rationalise late fees on filing of annual GST returns after the due date.

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS, Finance Pankaj Pankaj Chaudhary, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra and CBIC Chairman Vivek Johri during the 49th GST Council meeting. (PTI)

GST Council on Saturday reduced the Goods and Service Tax on liquid jaggery, pencil sharpeners, and certain tracking devices, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Briefing media after the 49th meeting of the GST Council, the minister also informed that reports of the GoM (Group of Ministers) on checking tax evasion by pan masala and gutkha industry, and on Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunals (GSTATs), have been taken on board.

She further said all the GST compensation dues will be cleared, including Rs 16,982 crore for the month of June.

The finance minister further said the GST Council has decided to rationalise late fees on filing of annual GST returns after the due date.

Finance ministers of states and UTs (with legislature) and senior officials of Union Government and states participated in the meeting.

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 17:35 IST
