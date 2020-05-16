Government to hike FDI in defence manufacturing to 74 per cent; ban certain imports

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing a press conference in New Delhi. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing a press conference in New Delhi.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced that the FDI limit in defence manufacturing under automatic route will be raised to 74 per cent from the current 49 per cent. She also said that the government will notify a list of weapons/platforms banned for imports, adding that such items can only be purchased from India.

FDI limit in the defence manufacturing under automatic route will be raised from 49% to 74%: #AatmanirbharBharart in Defence. #AatmaNirbharEconomy pic.twitter.com/4QFr5qjb8O — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 16, 2020

The minister said that every year this list will be increased after consultation with the Department of Military Affairs. Addressing her fourth press conference in as many days for presenting the fourth tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package, Sitharaman said that there will be indigenisation of some imported spares.

She also said that a separate budget provisioning will be done for domestic capital procurement. This she said will reduce the huge defence import bill.

Separately, the Ordnance Factory Boards will be corporatised for better management and eventually get listed on the stock market, the minister said adding that corporatisation is not privatisation.

Enhancing Self Reliance in Defence Production : ‘Make in India’ for #aatmanirbharbharart in Defence Production#AatmaNirbharEconomy pic.twitter.com/chVvwxUBsK — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 16, 2020

The government will also begin time-bound defence procurement and faster decision making by setting up a Project Management Unit (PMU) to support contract management. This will ensure the realistic setting of General Staff Qualitative Requirements of weapons/platforms and overhaul trial and testing procedures.

