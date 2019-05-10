Finance Commission to seek reconciliation of economic data: NK Singh

Finance Commission Chairman NK Singh on Thursday said the panel would seek reconciliation of economic data among the multiple sources “within the bounds of acceptable and appropriate prudence to be able to do so”.

“We ourselves are going to undertake a process of economic data reconciliation among the CAG, the RBI and the data which we have received from the Ministry of Finance and other sources so that we can make conclusions based on what we would consider reliable data in public domain,” Singh said after holding meetings with RBI officials, bankers and economists here. “This has nothing to do with the methodology or the computation of the data,” he said.

“We would like to capture the debt figures, the public sector borrowing requirements and contingent liabilities so that we get a true and holistic picture of the debt scenario. We have had discussions with the RBI regarding this, and this is one area into which the Commission will be giving some attention,” Singh said. Several experts had earlier questioned the credibility of economic data, especially revision of GDP calculation.

On the issue of RBI’s reserves being dealt by the Bimal Jalan Committee, Singh said it was not and should not have been discussed in depth by the Finance Commission and the RBI. “This is an in-house matter of the RBI. In passing, it was mentioned to us that the Bimal Jalan Committee is in a fairly advanced stage of its deliberations,” Singh said.

On bank recapitalisation, he said, “We will await a memorandum of the central government as regards the recapitalisation of PCA public sector banks since the obligation for recapitalisation will rest with the central government, and it will be for them to project likely expenditure for relevant period.”

Economists on Thursday proposed the Finance Commission to consider giving priority to the development of a “very robust statistical system” in the country and the need to improve the quality of budgeting. In their meeting with the top officials of the 15th Finance Commission, led by Singh, they said the quality of budgeting needs to improve. Governments should not budget for a low fiscal deficit, knowing fully well that it cannot be achieved. Projections of revenues from GST are tricky, but not impossible if one can work with the available data.

In another meeting, bankers said there is likely to be a repayment pressure during the next 4-5 years given the maturity profile of outstanding borrowings of the Union and State Governments.

Bankers said it’s important to take a view on the total public sector borrowing requirements, as opposed to the narrowly defined Union and State fiscal deficits, to improve fiscal transparency and ensure that markets get clear signals about the fund requirements of the public sector.

In the context of making the borrowing costs of state governments aligned to their fiscal and governance fundamentals, the automatic debit mechanism which is currently in vogue and the need for introducing rating of all public sector borrowers including states were discussed by the bankers.