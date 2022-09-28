Fill vacancies meant for scheduled castes fast: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to PSBs

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday asked public sector banks (PSBs) to fill vacancies of posts meant for people belonging to the scheduled castes (SCs) in a time-bound manner. At the review meeting, it was also decided that the Department of Financial Services will undertake a special drive to address all pending grievances pertaining to the SC community from October 2.

Sitharaman also advised chiefs of PSBs to look into the need for capacity building and entrepreneurship development, as SCs constitute about 18 per cent of the total workforce of banks and financial institutions.

Meanwhile, at the Finance Minister’s Award ceremony for CBDT officers, she said that direct tax collections are sustaining momentum due to better compliance thanks to the efforts of revenue officers and use of technology. FE