US buyers could intensify supply chain scrutiny post Section 301 tariffs on India: FIEO

US authorities, typically, consider products such as cotton, textiles, solar-panel polysilicon, seafood, metals, batteries and electronics vulnerable to forced-labour risks, particularly when linked to China’s Xinjiang region. (File Photo)

The country’s top export promotion council, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) on Monday advised exporters to maintain detailed employee data such as wage records, age verification and supplier declarations as strong labour and supply chain documentation would become a “commercial necessity” for exporters aiming to cater to the US market.

“Strong labour and supply chain documentation will become a commercial necessity. US buyers are likely to intensify supply chain scrutiny after Section 301 measures. Exporters should maintain employee and wage records, proof of voluntary employment, age verification, contractor or subcontractor details and supplier declaration,” FEIO said.

“High-risk inputs such as cotton, polysilicon, minerals and other sensitive material require traceability. Unsupported broad declarations should be avoided and any exception statement must cite precise Harmonised Tariff Schedule (HTS)…,” the export promotion council told exporters while advising them on compliance and due diligence beyond tariffs.