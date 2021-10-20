Fewer plants now facing low coal stock; power shortage easing

The total number of thermal power plants with coal stocks of less than four days has fallen to 71 plants with a generation capacity of 90.9 GW (gigawatt), compared to 83 plants with a capacity of 100.4 GW on October 11, government data showed. In another sign of easing power supply situation, the total shortage of power supply nationwide fell to 14.5 million units on October 18 from 86.9 million units on October 11.

Many states such as Rajasthan, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh saw load shedding due to low coal stocks at coal-fired thermal power plants. A sharp rise in power demand heavy rains in September have stretched coal supplies at thermal power plants, which account for 54 per cent of India’s power generation capacity and about 67 per cent of the supply of power.

The total number of thermal power plants with zero days of coal stock has fallen to 13 plants with a capacity of 11.4 GW, from 15 plants with a capacity of 15.3 GW a week ago. Of the 135 coal-fired power plants monitored daily, 108 had critical or super critical levels of coal stock on October 18, against 116 plants a week ago.

The Centre has taken steps to alleviate coal shortage at power plants, including prioritising deliveries to plants with low stocks, permitting sale of excess coal from captive mines and boosting total supply through the railways.

Power Minister R K Singh held a virtual meeting Tuesday with Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to review the coal situation. “We discussed improving coal stock at thermal power plants & resolved our commitment to fulfill energy demands of the country,” Joshi said in a tweet.

PM to meet oil and gas CEOs

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to interact with CEOs of leading oil and gas companies and sectoral experts via video conferencing as part of the India Energy Forum.