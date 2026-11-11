Cabinet approves fertiliser subsidy of Rs 62,370 crore for rabi season

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Rs 62,370 crore as subsidy for the rabi season, up 64% from last year’s allocation of Rs 37,952 crore. The subsidy on Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilisers, including Di-ammonium Phosphate and nitrogen, phosphorus, potash, and sulphur are applicable from October 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027.

The government said that the special provision to ensure availability of DAP at a fixed price of Rs 1,350 per bag for farmers will continue.

The Union Budget for 2026-27, tabled in Parliament earlier this year on February 1, had estimated that the total fertiliser subsidy bill for the year would come in at Rs 1.71 lakh crore, down from Rs 1.86 lakh crore in 2025-26. However, the onset of the war in West Asia just a few weeks after the budget’s presentation threw a spanner in the government’s fiscal math as global fertiliser prices surged due to the energy shock and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.