Feel this is a fair deal: CBDT chief on direct tax amnesty scheme

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman, P C Mody, on Tuesday said the direct tax dispute resolution scheme offers a fair deal to taxpayers to settle pending tax disputes. Under the scheme if a taxpayer is not able to pay within the March 31 deadline, he gets a further time till June 30, but in that case he would have to pay 10 per cent more on the tax, Mody said.

“I feel this is a fair deal and I would urge people to rethink about the pending issues, and come forward and avail of the scheme,” Mody said speaking at an Assocham post-Budget interaction here. After a dispute resolution scheme for indirect taxes, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Saturday announced a direct tax amnesty scheme called “Vivad Se Vishwas” in the Budget 2020-21 with a nearly 60-day window to clear all pending dues without paying interest and penalty. Through the new scheme, the government aims to resolve disputes with taxpayers in nearly 4,83,000 direct tax cases pending at various legal and quasi-legal bodies.

Under the scheme, any taxpayer currently in dispute with the government over the pending dues will be allowed to pay just the principal amount. There will be a complete waiver of interest and penalty, provided the taxpayer pays such amount by March 31 and the scheme would remain open till June 30. In the budget for last fiscal, Sitharaman had announced the legacy dispute resolution scheme for indirect tax disputes, to “allow quick closure” of the litigation pertaining to the pre Goods and Services Tax regime. Under the indirect tax amnesty scheme, nearly 73 per cent of the total eligible taxpayers had committed to pay tax dues of Rs 30,627 crore under the scheme. On the new tax structure which provides taxpayers an option of lower I-T rate by giving up certain exemption and deductions, Mody said the intention behind this was to make the tax system simple. “All this while, we have been used to incentives in the form of exemptions and deductions. We are consciously trying to move away from all that only to make the tax structure simple, as straight as possible so that the taxpayer feels comfortable complying with it,” Mody said.

“Time has come for a relook and revisit of the entire system, and I think the younger people and people who have not got used to the deductions and exemptions will find it attractive to go for the lower rate,” he added.

