February auto sales hit by low demand, BS-VI transition

Auto sales continued to decline in February with companies across segments reporting lower numbers, underlining that the market is yet to recover.

Apart from lower demand, sales continue to be impacted as manufacturers are aligning their stocks ahead of the transition to BS-VI norms from April 1, due to which they have been despatching lesser vehicles to dealers.

Some disruption for manufacturers, such as Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra has also come about due to the outbreak of coronavirus as they source certain components from China.

The country’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India, reported an year-on-year fall of 1.6 per cent to 1,36,849 units in the domestic market. Sales of Hyundai Motor India in the domestic market fell 7.2 per cent.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported a 9.1 per cent fall in total vehicle sales at 11,356 units in February as against 12,497 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles also saw a steep decline with Ashok Leyland reporting a 39 per cent decline in domestic sales. Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle sales saw a drop of 35 per cent.

Among two-wheelers, TVS Motor Company’s domestic sales fell 26.72 per cent to 1,69,684 units, while Bajaj Auto saw its domestic sales fall 21 per cent year-on-year to 1,46,876 units.

For Hero MotoCorp, the decline was 17 per cent to 4,98,242 units. —FE WITH PTI

