FCNR(B) scheme sees robust inflows, no proposal to end it: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra has said that banks are receiving robust inflows under the Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR(B) deposit scheme, and that there is no proposal to discontinue the scheme.

“We have got robust flows. We don’t have a target in mind, but expect healthy flows going forward,” Malhotra said.

“There is no proposal under consideration to close the scheme prematurely. As now, the deposits have ticked all boxes. We don’t have the geographical split. We had mentioned that we had a very strong external position even before these measures. This further fortifies our external position,” he said.