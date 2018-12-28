Farm loan waivers will slow down state capex: Report

Farm loan waivers announced by a number of states recently will adversely impact the combined state government capex — capital expenditure — spending on projects, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has said in a report.

State government capex is a major driver of investment growth in the Indian economy, and historically, it has been higher than capex undertaken by the central government. It is budgeted to be higher by 37.5 per cent for FY19 and was 36.6 per cent higher as per FY18 RE (revised estimate).

Contrary to popular belief, a significant part of the additional revenue awarded to the states by the 14th Finance Commission was spent on capex. As a result, the combined capex of state governments increased to 3.1 per cent of GDP in FY16 from 2.4 per cent in FY15, it said.

During the same period, the central government’s capex increased to 1.8 per cent of GDP from 1.6 per cent of GDP. “In the subsequent years, the combined state government capex has remained at 3.0 per cent of GDP or higher. Further, it grew at 17.8 per cent CAGR during FY01-FY17BE, while the central government’s capex rose by 14.6 per cent CAGR, “Ind-Ra said.

However, during periods of fiscal adjustment, like the one that is bound to arise due to farm loan waivers, capex becomes a soft target for deficit control.

“This has already been witnessed in the case of Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Karnataka, which had announced farm debt waivers outside the budget in FY18. Despite revenue receipt surpassing the budgeted amount, these states could not keep revenue deficit at the budgeted level, as the farm loan waivers led to a rise in revenue expenditure,” it said.

Rajasthan and Karnataka reduced their capex by 12 per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively, to offset the increased revenue expenditure, but these states still failed to keep fiscal deficit at the budgeted level. Meanwhile, in the case of Maharashtra, capex saw a contraction despite fiscal deficit/GSDP being lower than the budgeted figure, the Ind-Ra report further said.

From the perspective of both capex and endowment of human resources, which are crucial for achieving sustainable growth, the role played by state governments is more crucial than generally perceived.

Therefore, policy makers as well as companies should focus more on the state governments’ budgets than the central government one, the report added.

The capex spend in the budget is divided between developmental and non-developmental items. With the exception of FY08, the share of states’ developmental capex during FY01-FY17BE in the total capex of the centre and states was in excess of 70 per cent. It peaked at 81.6 per cent in FY09 and stood at an average of 75.7 per cent during FY01-FY17BE.