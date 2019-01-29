Fake news on social media is the next big challenge: CyberArk CEO

Fake news on social media, across the globe, is going to be the next big challenge for cyber security companies as it is “complicated” believes Udi Mokady, chairman and CEO of CyberArk, the second biggest cyber security solutions company in Israel.

Mokady, who served with Israel Defence Forces, before setting up CyberArk says, “We have witnessed media (being) attacked by nation states to reveal their sources. We do not have a solution for fake news. It (the situation) is going to be complicated and challenging as new technology can manipulate videos and can transmit with leaders (political) saying something and them being projected as something else. To filter fake news, one will have to rely more on human intelligence than computers.”

Israel, with hostile neighbours, is second after United States on perception of cyber attacks as a threat. It is also among the countries with which New Delhi has close ties on cyber security.

The company has customers in over 70 countries including India. Every country is facing enhanced risk in the cyber world and as attacker is at advantage, it is very hard for any enforcement agency to counter the cyber attacks, Mokady told The Indian Express at the sidelines of a press conference.

