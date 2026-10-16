Deepak Parekh, Paresh Sukthankar to advise Fairfax on IDBI Bank; NS Kannan tipped for chairman: Prem Watsa

Former HDFC Ltd Chairman Deepak Parekh and former Deputy MD of HDFC Bank Paresh Sukthankar will advise Fairfax Financial Holdings on its proposed acquisition of IDBI Bank, while former ICICI Prudential Life Insurance MD and CEO NS Kannan is set to become the bank’s chairman, subject to regulatory approval, Fairfax said.

Parekh and Sukthankar were instrumental in the growth of the HDFC banking group in India. Parekh stepped down as HDFC Chairman in June 2023.

The appointments form part of Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa-led Fairfax’s plans to acquire a controlling stake in IDBI Bank, in a transaction that marks a significant foreign investment in India’s financial sector.

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The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the sale of a 60.72% stake to Fairfax for Rs 52,878 crore. The transaction is expected to be completed by March 2027.

In a conference call, India-born Watsa, founder, chairman and CEO of Fairfax Financial Holdings, has described the proposed acquisition as a rare opportunity to expand the group’s presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase a majority interest in a bank in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies,” Watsa said, outlining Fairfax’s ambition to combine banking with its insurance and investment banking businesses.

He said the group intended to support India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat and the goal of becoming a developed economy by 2047.

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“We intend to support India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat and a $30-plus trillion economy,” Watsa said, adding that Fairfax wanted to play a critical role in achieving that vision.

Combining IDBI Bank, Digit and IIFL Capital would create an entity that would transform the lives of average Indian citizens providing meaningful and significant benefit to Indian consumers and businesses and will also benefit IDBI Bank, Digit and IIFL Capital and Fairfax for many decades to come.

On Fairfax’s India strategy, Watsa said, “Nothing is guaranteed in life but the growth possibility in India we think, could shock everybody.”

On his management philosophy, he said, “We believe in decentralised operations. That’s one of the reasons for our success. And we continue to believe in that.” Rakesh Sharma, current CEO of IDBI Bank, has “done a superb job and will continue as CEO”, Watsa said.

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IDBI Bank’s turnaround

IDBI Bank, founded in 1964, had faced significant financial difficulties between 2016 and 2020. It encountered lending failures and huge non-performing assets. Its recovery gathered momentum since 2018 when the clean-up of the bank’s balance sheet started.

According to Watsa, the bank has been profitable since 2021. He praised Sharma’s performance and said he would continue as CEO under the proposed new ownership.

Fairfax has also identified Kannan for the chairman’s position, subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India. Kannan previously served as managing director and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and as executive director and chief financial officer of ICICI Bank. Rajendran, former

CEO of CSB Bank, will also work closely with Fairfax as an adviser.

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The proposed leadership team brings experience in banking, financial services and institutional management at a time when Fairfax is seeking to expand IDBI Bank’s business.

Watsa said the lender’s financial position was strong, citing its capital adequacy ratio of around 27%, net worth of approximately $7.5 billion and net non-performing asset ratio of just 0.2 per cent.

He also highlighted the bank’s low-cost deposit base and loan-loss provisions, arguing that these provided a sound foundation for future growth.

Banking, insurance and capital markets

Fairfax’s broader strategy involves bringing together IDBI Bank, Go Digit Insurance and IIFL Capital to create a wider financial services presence in India. Watsa said the combination could benefit Indian consumers and businesses while generating long-term returns for shareholders.

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He stressed that Fairfax would retain a decentralised management structure rather than seek to force operational integration across its businesses.

“We have never believed in synergies and all of that,” Watsa said, explaining that the group preferred to let individual businesses operate independently under their existing management teams.

The acquisition will be funded through a combination of holding-company cash, dividends from subsidiaries, asset sales and contributions from its Indian businesses, according to Fairfax. The transaction remains subject to the necessary regulatory approvals.

For Fairfax, the proposed IDBI Bank acquisition represents a long-term bet on India’s expanding credit market, rising financial services demand and economic growth. For IDBI Bank, the proposed change in ownership could mark the next phase of its transition from a lender recovering from financial stress to a bank seeking sustained growth under private-sector control.

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“When I was on the ICICI Bank board for 8 years, the CEO at the time KV Kamath told us bank assets in India would grow annually at 2 and 2.5 times the growth in nominal GDP in India, and that is exactly what happened. We see this as an opportunity for the next 2 decades at least,” Watsa said.