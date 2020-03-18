FADA asks SC: Allow sale of BS-IV automobiles till May 31

As of now, the auto dealers are supposed to sell remaining stocks of BS-IV vehicles by March 31, 2020. (File Photo) As of now, the auto dealers are supposed to sell remaining stocks of BS-IV vehicles by March 31, 2020. (File Photo)

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the apex dealers’ body, on Tuesday sought modification of the Supreme Court’s October 24, 2018, order that prohibited sale and registration of BS-IV compliant vehicles from April 1, 2020.

The dealers’ body said they may fail to liquidate Bharat Stage-IV vehicle inventory before the new emission standards take effect on April 1 due to the impact of Covid-19. As of now, the auto dealers are supposed to sell remaining stocks of BS-IV vehicles by March 31, 2020.

“Owing to situations which are beyond our control and the fact that many of our members may face dealership closures if left over with unsold BS-IV stocks, the association has once again moved the Supreme Court seeking permission of sale and registration of BS-IV vehicles till May 31, 2020,” FADA president Ashish Harsharaj Kale said.

The application comes only a month after the apex court turned down its similar request seeking an extension regarding the last date for selling BS-IV vehicles. —FE

