Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth surges past $100-billion following rise in Facebook stock

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s total wealth surged above the $100 billion-mark on Thursday following a rise in the shares of the social media giant.

Facebook shares climbed 2.44 per cent to end at $269.01 apiece on the Nasdaq on Thursday. This led to a $2.36 billion rise in Zuckerberg’s net worth, the latest data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index showed.

The net worth of Facebook’s boss now stands at $102 billion. He currently trails behind Amazon’s founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, who is sitting at the top of the mountain with a net worth of $194 billion, and Microsoft’s founder Bill Gates, who has a net worth of $122 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

However, it is not the first time Zuckerberg’s net worth breached the $100 billion mark. Earlier this month, his net worth had crossed $100 billion when Facebook shares had hit a record high.

Following Mark Zuckerberg in the list are Elon Musk – the founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX – with a net worth of $95.2 billion. Musk’s total worth has rallied during the past few sessions. In the year-to-date period, Musk’s wealth has swollen by a whopping $67.6 billion, only behind the world’s richest person Jeff Bezos, who has witnessed a rise of $79.2 billion.

Musk is followed by France’s Bernard Arnault – the chairman and CEO of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton – who is having a net worth of $82.4 billion.

India’s own Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, who is also the richest man in Asia, is placed at sixth position in the list of billionaires, with a net worth of $78.7 billion. He is followed by ace US investor and businessman Warren Buffett with a net worth of $78.0 billion.

