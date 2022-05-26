Eyeing profitability: GIC Re appoints KPMG for overhaul

State-owned listed reinsurer GIC Re has appointed international consultant KPMG to modernise its human resources (HR) and lay out digital strategies for developing its talent pool and manpower for faster business growth globally.

On the other hand, indicating the possibility of a future merger, four general insurers — New India Assurance, United India Insurance, National Insurance and Oriental Insurance — have decided to appoint a common consultant. GIC Re, one of the top 15 global reinsurers and third-largest Asian Reinsurer, is currently undertaking major revamp of its business portfolios to provide major focus on profitability. Of the two shortlisted consultants, PwC and KPMG, the latter was selected on the basis of the overall eligibility criteria. KPMG will act as a consultant of GIC Re for designing, implementing and supporting HR processes including digital transformation. “Since we operate globally, we want to have an HR system that is more aligned to the global standards and help our business to grow. We are adopting global best practices in risk assessment and we would continue to pursue that path for up-skilling of our manpower,” GIC officials said.

GIC officials said restructuring is underway in terms of business portfolio composition and achieving pricing adequacy at the contract level.

GIC Re suffered huge underwriting losses in the wake of catastrophic events. This had hit the balance sheet hard and ate away the investment income. After actualising the situation, GIC Re has restructured different segments and curtailed few businesses which generate losses, they said. GIC’s main objective is to maintain the solvency and control underwriting losses thereby improving rating. It’s bringing underwriting discipline through risk modelling for adequate pricing and interaction with the global expertise.

Meanwhile, four general insurers have decided to appoint a common consultant for which GIPSA, the coordinating body for the PSU general insurers, has called for Request for Proposal (RFP) to restructure these organisations suitably and streamline their business processes for profitability. As per the RFP, all the four companies are calling for only one consultant to lay down uniform process in terms of human resource policies and IT system. “Broadly, 80 per cent of the proposed assignment shall be allocated towards creating unified/common strategies/methodology and frameworks while 20 per cent of the proposed assignment will be allocated towards customising and rolling them out at individual company level,” the RFP said.

While the majority of the work is centered around a common approach for all the four Insurers, the implementation will happen at individual company level. Years back, these four PSU general insurers along with GIC Re had undertaken similar exercises but each of them had appointed separate consultants. While Boston Consulting Group (BCG) had bagged three of them, NIA, OIC and UII, PwC got the mandate for NIC.

In FY22, the four insurers together have procured a total premium of Rs 75,116 crore with a market share of around 34 per cent. The total employees’ strength is around 44,743 spread over 6,759 offices.

Earlier, the government had shelved merger plans of three PSU general insurers OIC, NIC and UII in July 2020 after pursuing it over two years.