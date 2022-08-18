scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Eye on hospitality, Cabinet clears Rs 50K cr for ECLGS

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur announced this decision by the Cabinet on Wednesday.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
August 18, 2022 1:52:34 am
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur during a cabinet briefing in New Delhi. (PTI, file)

The Centre has announced raising the allocation under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) by Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 5 lakh crore. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur announced this decision by the Cabinet on Wednesday, adding that the additional amount has been earmarked exclusively for enterprises in hospitality and related sectors.

As per data by the government and banks, loans of about Rs 3.67 lakh crore have been sanctioned under ECLGS till August 5, and Rs 2.54 lakh crore had been disbursed till April 30. The ECLGS was unveiled as part of the comprehensive package announced by the government in March 2020 to aid the MSME sector in view of the economic distress caused by the Covid pandemic and lockdowns.

The tourism sector was one of the worst hit, as people postponed/cancelled their business and leisure travel plans. Even as the sector saw a spurt in demand as people planned trips, this demand could not be sustained due to various Covid waves in India as well as across the globe.

Post the Omicron wave that hit India earlier this year, travel demand has been healthy and is set to continue with the Centre announcing resumption of international flights from March-end.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech...Premium
UPSC Key-August 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech...
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...Premium
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...Premium
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say

The ECLGS credit facility is likely to help the industry fund its expansion, as demand for travel continues to surge.

“With high immunisation levels, progressive roll-back of restrictions and overall economic recovery, conditions are in place for sustained growth in demand for these sectors as well. This additional guarantee cover is expected to support the recovery of these sectors as well. This additional guarantee cover is expected to support the recovery of these sectors,” the Centre said.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 01:52:34 am

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

3

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped from BJP's parliamentary board

4

Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football now?

5

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped from BJP’s parliamentary board

Featured Stories

Zakia Soman writes: Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists and murde...
Zakia Soman writes: Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists and murde...
Killing of a Kashmiri Pandit: Normal life remains a distant dream for Pan...
Killing of a Kashmiri Pandit: Normal life remains a distant dream for Pan...
Did asteroids bring water to Earth? Findings of the Hayabusa-2 probe, exp...
Did asteroids bring water to Earth? Findings of the Hayabusa-2 probe, exp...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
In blow for EPS, HC orders status quo in AIADMK, restores OPS top post
In blow for EPS, HC orders status quo in AIADMK, restores OPS top post
Former RSS pracharak, ex-MP Om Mathur included in BJP poll panel
Former RSS pracharak, ex-MP Om Mathur included in BJP poll panel
Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’

Premium
Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens now?
Explained

Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens now?

Centre grants VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

Centre grants VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists in the Bilkis Bano case were set free
Opinion

Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists in the Bilkis Bano case were set free

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

CUET phase 4: Yet again, many candidates return without taking exam

CUET phase 4: Yet again, many candidates return without taking exam

Pancholi physically, verbally abused Jiah Khan in 2012, her mother tells court

Pancholi physically, verbally abused Jiah Khan in 2012, her mother tells court

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement