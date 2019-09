India’s external debt was placed at $557.4 billion, recording an increase of $14.1 billion, or 2.6 per cent, as of June 2019 as against its level at end-March 2019, the RBI has said. Valuation losses due to the depreciation of the US dollar vis-à-vis Indian rupee and other major currencies were placed at $1.7 billion.

Excluding the valuation effect, the increase in external debt would have been $12.4 billion instead of $14.1 billion at end-June 2019 over end-March 2019.