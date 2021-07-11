Extension for Federal Bank MD-CEO

scorecardresearch
By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: July 11, 2021 2:09:55 am
Shyam Srinivasan

Private sector Federal Bank has received approval from the RBI to re-appoint Shyam Srinivasan as its MD and CEO for three years. Srinivasan took charge as MD and CEO of the lender on September 23, 2010.

“We wish to inform you that the approval from Reserve Bank of India has been received on July 9, 2021 for the re-appointment of Shyam Srinivasan as the MD & CEO of the bank for a period of three years with effect from September 23, 2021 till September 22, 2024,” Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Last July, the bank had received RBI’s nod for reappointment of Srinivasan as managing director and chief executive officer till September 22, 2021.

He had joined Federal Bank with an experience of over 20 years with leading multinational banks in India, Middle East and South East Asia.

