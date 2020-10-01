Extended deadlines for FY19 returns: October 31 for GST, November 30 for income tax

The due date for furnishing Annual Return in GSTR-9 and GSTR 9C for 2018-19 has been extended from 30.09.2020 to 31.10.2020, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) tweeted.

After obtaining due clearances from the Election Commission in view of the Model Code of Conduct, the government on Wednesday extended the deadline for filing GST annual return and audit report for financial year 2018-19 by a month till October 31.

Through a separate notification, the government also extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for 2018-19 by two months till November 30 citing difficulties being faced by taxpayers due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The due date for furnishing Annual Return in GSTR-9 and GSTR 9C for 2018-19 has been extended from 30.09.2020 to 31.10.2020, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) tweeted. In May, the Centre had extended the last date for filing annual GST returns for 2018-19 by three months till September 2020.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), in an order, said that in view of the genuine difficulties being faced by the taxpayers due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, the date for furnishing the belated and revised return for Assessment Year 2019-20 is being further extended to November 30, 2020, from September 30, 2020.

This is the fourth extension given by the government for taxpayers to file both original and revised ITRs for 2018-19 fiscal. In March, the due date was extended from March 31 to June 30. Later in June, it was again extended by a month till July 31. In July, it was extended till September 30.

