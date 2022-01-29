Exports to China rise 34%, in ‘21, trade deficit widens: Commerce Ministry data

Exports to China increased about 34 per cent to $22.9 billion in 2021 from $17.1 billion in 2019, according to data from the Commerce Ministry.

Imports, on the other hand, rose 28 per cent to $87.5 billion in 2021 as against $68.4 billion in 2019. According to the data, the trade deficit has increased to $64.5 billion last year as compared with $51.2 billion in 2019.

Khalid Khan, vice-president of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations, said the huge export potential is there for Indian exporters in China.

“Our exporters are doing quite good in China. We can push our exports further,” Khan said.

In 2021, the US has taken a top slot as India’s merchandise trade partner with $112.3 billion. It was followed by China ($110.4 billion), UAE (68.4 billion), Saudi Arabia ($35.6 billion), Switzerland ($30.8 billion), and Hong Kong ($29.5 billion). With PTI