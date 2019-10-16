Exports drop 6.57% in September on weak key sector shipments

Merchandise exports contracted by 6.57 per cent to $26.03 billion in September over the same month in 2018 on account of significant drop in shipments of engineering goods, gems and jewellery, petroleum products and chemicals. In September 2018, the country had exported goods worth $27.87 billion.

While the exports remained in the negative zone for the second consecutive month in September, the country’s merchandise imports dropped over 13 per cent, leading to the goods deficit narrowing to $10.86 billion in September from $14.95 billion, according to data released by the Commerce Ministry on Tuesday.

Exports of engineering products dropped 6.2 per cent to $6.55 billion from $6.99 billion, while shipments of petroleum products reduced nearly 18.60 per cent to $3.44 billion.

Gems and jewellery exports, now valued at $3.59 billion, had recorded shipments of $3.80 billion in September 2018. Organic and inorganic chemical shipments declined 3.50 per cent to $1.85 billion from $1.92 billion in the same month last year.

Only eight out of 30 products saw an increase in exports last month. This includes products like electronic goods, which grew 33.11 per cent to $928.95 million in shipments from $697.89 million in September 2018. Exports of drugs and pharmaceuticals, valued at $1.66 billion in 2018, rose 8.72 per cent to $1.80 billion.

“All other major sector of exports including almost all labour-intensive sector of exports besides petroleum were in the negative, showing a decelerating trend,” said FIEO president Sharad Kumar Saraf. Domestic issues like access to and cost of credit remain a problem area for MSMEs, he added.

India is estimated to have reduced its overall merchandise and services trade deficit over 25 per cent to $44.95 billion between April and September 2019 compared with $60.16 billion during the same period in 2018.