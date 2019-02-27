Expecting 24×7 power supply by April, states told

The centre expects states to ensure 24×7 supply of power to all households, except for those in the agricultural region, by April 2019, Power Minister RK Singh said Tuesday.

“From April 2019, as per the agreement, we will be expecting you … to supply 24×7 power to every segment, except in agriculture,” stated the minister during a conference of power ministers of states and union territories, adding that states would be exempt from providing power round-the-clock to the agricultural segment of the population because “metering is inadequate” in these regions and there is a “need to conserve ground water”.The minister said that power for 8-10 hours would be “sufficient” to agricultural consumers while these issues are resolved.

He also called on states and distribution companies (discoms) to reduce losses in order to make the sector sustainable, adding that the government’s plans to shift to a prepaid system for power would leave states unable to buy power if they did not have money readily available.”The sector will not be sustainable until and unless we reduce the losses, until and unless we are able to collect money for every unit which we distribute,” he said. “Coal is prepaid, railway freight is prepaid, so power also has to be prepaid. We are starting for the consumer-end, but when you come to the bulk generation-end also, it will become prepaid. So, if you don’t have the money, you’ll not be able to buy the power,” he said.

States that want to subsidise electricity to their population should implement a direct benefit transfer model or make sure that every unit is accounted for and the corresponding amount is transferred to the discom, he suggested. “Account for every unit which is given out on a subsidised basis…if you don’t account for it, it will be total irresponsibility,” he said.

Schemes worth Rs 1.6 lakh crore have been sanctioned and are being implemented by the ministry, which is working towards a distribution system which is robust and ensures that the government will be able to provide electricity to every house “24×7,” said the minister.

More than 25 million households have been electrified under the Saubhagya scheme that aims to provide electricity to all households in the country, with Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh yet to meet their target, according to Singh. Rajasthan is “very confident” that it will be able to complete electrification of its state by March 31, while Chhattisgarh, impacted by Naxal issues, is “trying its level best” to ensure the same, he added.

With summer approaching, states have to gear up to cater to the additional demand created by the households electrified under the Saubhagya scheme, said Singh. The Centre also emphasised the need for states to “seriously” work towards meeting the 2022 deadline set for coal-based power plants to adhere to the environment ministry’s new norms for sulphur and nitrogen emissions.