Expect to sign legal agreement of US deal before March-end: Commerce Secretary

Signing of deal will help lower reciprocal tariffs from 25% to 18%

Written by: Ravi Dutta Mishra
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 11, 2026 08:54 PM IST
The US agreed to apply a reciprocal tariff rate of 18% on Indian goods, including textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, plastic and rubber, organic chemicals, home décor, artisanal products, and certain machinery.The US agreed to apply a reciprocal tariff rate of 18% on Indian goods. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal Wednesday said India and the US could sign the trade deal’s first tranche by the end of March after having agreed on its broad contours earlier this month. The signing of the deal is expected to lower the reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 18%. Washington has already rolled back the additional 25% tariffs imposed on August 27 last year over India’s purchase of Russian oil.

“We expect that by the end of March… before the end of March.. we should be able to finalise and sign the legal agreement. However, having said that, I think drafting a legal agreement …and to the satisfaction of both sides… it also sometimes may take time. But we are hopeful, the teams are working on it, and we should look at March as the timeline in which we should make it operational,” Agrawal told ANI on the sidelines of BIOFACH Germany 2026, a trade fair for organic products.

He said the joint statement that India and the US have released lays down the broad contours of the interim agreement, and that this agreement needs to be converted into a legal document.

As per the joint statement, India agreed to “eliminate or reduce tariffs” on all US industrial goods and a wide range of American food and agricultural products, including dried distillers’ grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products.

The US agreed to apply a reciprocal tariff rate of 18% on Indian goods, including textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, plastic and rubber, organic chemicals, home décor, artisanal products, and certain machinery.

Also Read | Explained: US tones down both factsheet and joint statement on trade deal — how this affects India

“Subject to the successful conclusion of the interim agreement, will remove the reciprocal tariff on a wide range of goods identified in the Potential Tariff Adjustments for Aligned Partners,” the joint statement said. The US also agreed to remove tariffs on certain aircraft and aircraft parts from India.

International trade expert and think tank Global Trade Research Initiative Founder Ajay Srivastava said tariff reductions on US fresh fruits such as apples and oranges, and on soybean oil, are likely to hurt Indian farmers and could face strong opposition from farmer groups.

Story continues below this ad

“India has earlier agreed to limited tariff reductions on automobiles under its FTAs with the UK and the EU, but it is not clear whether concessions to the US involve limited quotas and limited duty cuts or unlimited quota and full tariff elimination. Further, tariff elimination on electronic components, smartphones, and solar panels could adversely affect domestic manufacturing of these products in the future,” Srivastava said.

The former trade officer said the US, in return, will not reduce regular most favoured nation (MFN) tariffs on any products and will only lower reciprocal tariffs that currently apply to about 55% of Indian exports to America, bringing them down from 50% to 18%.

Suresh Nair, tax partner, EY India, said the interim US-India trade deal should make quite a few American farm products cheaper here in India — things like soybean oil, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruits, dried distillers’ grains and red sorghum for animal feed, and wines and spirits. India is cutting or scrapping tariffs on these and addressing some longstanding non-tariff barriers that have restricted supply.

“That should bring retail prices down for premium nuts, fruits, wines, and particularly soybean oil, making them more accessible to middle-class households and potentially easing input costs for food processors and the livestock sector. On the energy side, the agreement doesn’t alter tariffs on oil or energy imports directly, but India’s stated intent to purchase $500 billion worth of US energy products (among other items) over the next five years should lead to larger, steadier volumes coming in, which could help stabilise supply and support more competitive pricing in the longer term, though retail fuel prices will still be influenced by global markets and domestic policies,” Nair said.

Ravi Dutta Mishra
Ravi Dutta Mishra

Ravi Dutta Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, specializing in economic policy and financial regulations. With over five years of experience in business journalism, he provides critical coverage of the frameworks that govern India's commercial landscape. Expertise & Focus Areas: Mishra’s reporting concentrates on the intersection of government policy and market operations. His core beats include: Trade & Commerce: Analysis of India's import-export trends, trade agreements, and commercial policies. Banking & Finance: Covering regulatory changes and policy decisions affecting the banking sector. Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, Mishra built a robust portfolio working with some of India's leading financial news organizations. His background includes tenures at: Mint CNBC-TV18 This diverse experience across both print and broadcast media has equipped him with a holistic understanding of financial storytelling and news cycles. Find all stories by Ravi Dutta Mishra here ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Chief Minister Sarma claimed to have no knowledge of the video
Red-faced over shooting video, Assam BJP claims post ‘unauthorised’, sacks social media official
Rahul Gandhi Indo-US deal
Gunning for Modi, deja vu over Indo-US deal: Rahul's day in Parliament
Kohrra 2 review
Kohrra 2 review: Mona Singh-Barun Sobti show is too much tell, not enough show
exclusive image from screen archives of bhansali, ranveer and farhan
'I didn't take a single paisa': Ranveer rejects Farhan's Rs 40 cr demand, says he spent 1 year on Bhansali's shelved Baiju Bawra
Bengaluru auto driver offers free services
Bengaluru auto driver offers free water, hand sanitiser, 5 km ride for pregnant woman; Rapido responds
Nepal cricket fan clean Wankhede Stadium T20 World Cup
Nepal cricket fan stays back to clean Wankhede Stadium stands after ICC T20 World Cup match: ‘This is called civic sense’
ENG vs WI LIVE Score: Follow England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 match happening in Mumbai on Wednesday.
England vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Abhishek Sharma fitness update T20 World Cup
Abhishek Sharma discharged from hospital, call yet to be taken if he will play India vs Namibia fixture
In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
C Raja Mohan writes: In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
onion flower
The edible bloom: Why onion flowers are the underrated prebiotic your gut needs
Hugging Face chief ethics scientist Margaret Mitchell says ethics must guide AI development before regulation catches up. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
‘Ethics precedes regulation’: Hugging Face's Margaret Mitchell on why tech needs AI ethicists now
Advertisement
Must Read
England vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
ENG vs WI LIVE Score: Follow England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 match happening in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Abhishek Sharma discharged from hospital, call yet to be taken if he will play India vs Namibia fixture
Abhishek Sharma fitness update T20 World Cup
Before Pakistan game, India must study Australia's batting template at the Premadasa
Australia
‘Ethics precedes regulation’: Hugging Face's Margaret Mitchell on why tech needs AI ethicists now
Hugging Face chief ethics scientist Margaret Mitchell says ethics must guide AI development before regulation catches up. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
How did supermassive black holes become such monsters? New study shows it may have been 'feeding frenzy'
A supermassive black hole at the centre of a large galaxy ( AI-generated with Google Gemini)
Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch on Feb 25: Design changes, specs and pre-order details
The much anticipated Galaxy S26 series is said to have a redesigned camera island.
The edible bloom: Why onion flowers are the underrated prebiotic your gut needs
onion flower
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Bengaluru auto driver offers free water, hand sanitiser, 5 km ride for pregnant woman; Rapido responds
Bengaluru auto driver offers free services
Nepal cricket fan stays back to clean Wankhede Stadium stands after ICC T20 World Cup match: ‘This is called civic sense’
Nepal cricket fan clean Wankhede Stadium T20 World Cup
'I didn't worry for 1 second': German woman loses only credit card in India, saved by friends
Detailing her experience in an Instagram video, the German traveller shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations with her friends
‘Most romantic aurora ever’: Northern Lights form glowing heart in Norway days before Valentine’s Day; photographer says ‘not AI’
heart shapoed aurora in Norway
Norwegian Olympic hero Sturla Holm Laegreid pauses bronze medal interview to admit to cheating on partner
Sturla Holm Laegreid, of Norway, reacts after he won bronze as teammate Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold comforts him after the men's 20-kilometer individual biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo)
Feb 11: Latest News
Advertisement