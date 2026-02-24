Exclusive: New Seed Bill likely to be introduced in second part of Budget Session

The Centre is likely to introduce the new Seed Bill in Parliament during the second part of the Budget Session, scheduled from March 9 to April 2, The Indian Express has learnt.
The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, which is piloting the Bill, has reportedly completed the inter-ministerial consultations and legal vetting process and is ready to send the draft of the Seed Bill for the Union Cabinet’s approval “anytime soon”.
Once approved by the Cabinet, the Bill will be introduced during the second part of the Budget Session, which is scheduled to begin on March 9. To make way for the new legislation, the government will withdraw the old Seed Bill, which has been pending in the Rajya Sabha since 2004.
The ministry had unveiled the draft of a new legislation—the Seeds Bill, 2025—in November last year, seeking comments from stakeholders. Once enacted into law, it will replace the existing Seeds Act, 1966, which is six decades old. The new Bill proposes mandatory registration of seed varieties and a penalty of Rs 30 lakh and three years’ imprisonment for major offences such as the sale of spurious and non-registered seeds.
The existing law regulates only notified kinds and varieties of seeds and does not provide for the regulation of research hybrid varieties or varieties that are not notified. Also, seed registration is not compulsory under the current law.
Additionally, green manure seeds, commercial crops, plantation crops, and the like are not covered by the present law. Apart from this limited coverage, the penalties under the present law were also very low. This is why the need for a new law was felt.
Earlier governments attempted to amend the existing law. For instance, a Bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on December 9, 2004, and referred to a parliamentary committee on December 17, 2004, but it never became a law.
Story continues below this ad
As per the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, the annual requirement of seeds was estimated at 48.20 lakh tonnes in 2024-25, against which the availability was 53.15 lakh tonnes. In terms of money, India’s seeds market is estimated to be about Rs 40,000 crore. Between May 2014 and August 2025, a total of 3,053 crop varieties have been released, of which 85 per cent came from the public sector and 15 per cent from the private sector.
Harikishan Sharma, Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express' National Bureau, specializes in reporting on governance, policy, and data. He covers the Prime Minister’s Office and pivotal central ministries, such as the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Ministry of Cooperation, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Rural Development, and Ministry of Jal Shakti. His work primarily revolves around reporting and policy analysis. In addition to this, he authors a weekly column titled "STATE-ISTICALLY SPEAKING," which is prominently featured on The Indian Express website. In this column, he immerses readers in narratives deeply rooted in socio-economic, political, and electoral data, providing insightful perspectives on these critical aspects of governance and society. ... Read More