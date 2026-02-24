Exclusive: New Seed Bill likely to be introduced in second part of Budget Session

Once approved by the Cabinet, the Bill will be introduced during the second part of the Budget Session.

The Centre is likely to introduce the new Seed Bill in Parliament during the second part of the Budget Session, scheduled from March 9 to April 2, The Indian Express has learnt.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, which is piloting the Bill, has reportedly completed the inter-ministerial consultations and legal vetting process and is ready to send the draft of the Seed Bill for the Union Cabinet’s approval “anytime soon”.

Once approved by the Cabinet, the Bill will be introduced during the second part of the Budget Session, which is scheduled to begin on March 9. To make way for the new legislation, the government will withdraw the old Seed Bill, which has been pending in the Rajya Sabha since 2004.