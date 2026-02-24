Exclusive: New Seed Bill likely to be introduced in second part of Budget Session

The new Seed Bill proposes mandatory registration of seed varieties and a penalty of Rs 30 lakh and three years’ imprisonment for offences such as the sale of spurious and non-registered seeds.

Written by: Harikishan Sharma
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 24, 2026 09:45 AM IST
New seed bill budget session 2026Once approved by the Cabinet, the Bill will be introduced during the second part of the Budget Session.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Centre is likely to introduce the new Seed Bill in Parliament during the second part of the Budget Session, scheduled from March 9 to April 2, The Indian Express has learnt.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, which is piloting the Bill, has reportedly completed the inter-ministerial consultations and legal vetting process and is ready to send the draft of the Seed Bill for the Union Cabinet’s approval “anytime soon”.

Once approved by the Cabinet, the Bill will be introduced during the second part of the Budget Session, which is scheduled to begin on March 9. To make way for the new legislation, the government will withdraw the old Seed Bill, which has been pending in the Rajya Sabha since 2004.

Also read | Why farmers bristle at Centre’s draft Seed Bill 2025 as feedback deadline nears

The ministry had unveiled the draft of a new legislation—the Seeds Bill, 2025—in November last year, seeking comments from stakeholders. Once enacted into law, it will replace the existing Seeds Act, 1966, which is six decades old. The new Bill proposes mandatory registration of seed varieties and a penalty of Rs 30 lakh and three years’ imprisonment for major offences such as the sale of spurious and non-registered seeds.

The existing law regulates only notified kinds and varieties of seeds and does not provide for the regulation of research hybrid varieties or varieties that are not notified. Also, seed registration is not compulsory under the current law.

Additionally, green manure seeds, commercial crops, plantation crops, and the like are not covered by the present law. Apart from this limited coverage, the penalties under the present law were also very low. This is why the need for a new law was felt.

Earlier governments attempted to amend the existing law. For instance, a Bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on December 9, 2004, and referred to a parliamentary committee on December 17, 2004, but it never became a law.

Story continues below this ad

As per the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, the annual requirement of seeds was estimated at 48.20 lakh tonnes in 2024-25, against which the availability was 53.15 lakh tonnes. In terms of money, India’s seeds market is estimated to be about Rs 40,000 crore. Between May 2014 and August 2025, a total of 3,053 crop varieties have been released, of which 85 per cent came from the public sector and 15 per cent from the private sector.

Harikishan Sharma
Harikishan Sharma
facebook
twitter

Harikishan Sharma, Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express' National Bureau, specializes in reporting on governance, policy, and data. He covers the Prime Minister’s Office and pivotal central ministries, such as the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Ministry of Cooperation, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Rural Development, and Ministry of Jal Shakti. His work primarily revolves around reporting and policy analysis. In addition to this, he authors a weekly column titled "STATE-ISTICALLY SPEAKING," which is prominently featured on The Indian Express website. In this column, he immerses readers in narratives deeply rooted in socio-economic, political, and electoral data, providing insightful perspectives on these critical aspects of governance and society. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
NCERT’s new Class 8 book lists ‘corruption in judiciary’, ‘massive backlog’ as challenges
NCERT’s new Class 8 book lists ‘corruption in judiciary’, ‘massive backlog’ as challenges
tax
I-T brings Rs 14,601-crore undisclosed offshore investments to tax
Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89
'When will I meet him again?': Hema Malini misses Dharmendra 'every single minute' as she asks herself 'is he really gone?'
Ranveer Singh
Don 3's Rs 40 crore row: Ranveer Singh agreed to pay some amount as 'gesture of goodwill', Farhan Akhtar didn't agree; legal recourse advised
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
KNTKA Vs J&K, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Match Live Score
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Cardiac attack
Subtle red flags of early heart disease in men below 45
Framing distillation as a national security risk, Anthropic claims Chinese labs bypassed access controls to mine Claude’s outputs. On the other hand, Elon Musk accused the company of stealing vast amounts of data to train its models. (Express Image)
Anthropic accuses Chinese AI labs of distilling Claude; Elon Musk calls it ‘guilty’
Advertisement
Must Read
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first
KNTKA Vs J&K, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Match Live Score
T20 World Cup: Why India's batsmen keep falling into the same traps in Ahmedabad
India batters failure in Ahmedabad
Anthropic accuses Chinese AI labs of distilling Claude; Elon Musk calls it ‘guilty’
Framing distillation as a national security risk, Anthropic claims Chinese labs bypassed access controls to mine Claude’s outputs. On the other hand, Elon Musk accused the company of stealing vast amounts of data to train its models. (Express Image)
Why Apple was missing from the world’s largest AI summit in India
Apple
Amazon’s Panos Panay on ‘unlearning’ Alexa speak: Why your next Echo won't just wait for commands
Panos
Subtle red flags of early heart disease in men below 45
Cardiac attack
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
The ‘loneliest’ monkey: Why millions are rooting for Punch, the baby macaque with a toy orangutan
Zookeepers are hand-raising Punch
Sundar Pichai joins Ravi Shastri for commentary at India vs SA T20 World Cup game
Sundar Pichai joined former India head coach Ravi Shastri in the commentary box
Delhi sneaker startup hires a CS graduate. Within a week, he uses 100% discount codes to scam Rs 2 lakh
The co-founder noted that the company has since implemented stricter internal controls
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement