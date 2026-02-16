EXCLUSIVE: Announced in Union Budget, AI-powered Bharat-VISTAAR set to be launched tomorrow

Bharat-Vistaar will be available 24 hours a day as a ‘digital agriculture expert’ in two ways, and the talking AI assistant inside Bharat-Vistaar is named Bharati. Farmers can access it by dialling 155261.

Written by: Harikishan Sharma
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 16, 2026 10:47 AM IST
Budget 2026Bharat-VISTAAR was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget 2026-27.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Centre on Tuesday will launch the Bharat-VISTAAR (Virtually Integrated System to Access Agricultural Resources), an AI-powered multilingual tool designed to provide information to farmers in their own language via mobile or a simple phone call. The tool will offer guidance on crop planning, packages of practices and pests, weather forecasts, markets, scheme information, eligibility, application, and grievance.

According to the sources, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will launch Bharat-Vistaar in Jaipur.

Sources said Bharat-Vistaar will be available 24 hours a day as a ‘digital agriculture expert’ in two ways, and that the talking AI assistant inside Bharat-Vistaar is named Bharati. Farmers can access it by dialling 155261.

As per the sources, after the launch of Bharat-VISTAAR, farmers can get information about 10 major Central schemes, including PM-KISAN, PM Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), Soil Health Card (SHC), Modified Interest Subvention Scheme, Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation, Per Drop More Crop, PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, PM Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan, Agriculture Infrastructure Fund and Kisan Credit Card. Besides, they can receive alerts on weather and pests.

Also read | Bharat Vistar to SHE Marts: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces new initiatives for agriculture and rural sector

Bharat-VISTAAR was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget 2026-27.

“I propose to launch Bharat-VISTAAR—a multilingual AI tool that shall integrate the AgriStack portals and the ICAR package on agricultural practices with AI systems. This will enhance farm productivity, enable better decisions for farmers and reduce risk by providing customised advisory support,” Sitharaman announced, presenting her 9th consecutive budget on February 1, 2026.

The minister allocated Rs 150 crore for the Bharat-VISTAAR for the next financial year (2026-27).

Story continues below this ad
Also read | For India, the bigger test lies beyond the AI frontier

“Bharat VISTAAR will provide information to the farmers in their own language on crop planning, package of practices and pests, weather forecast, markets, and scheme information, eligibility, application and grievance redressal. The first version of Bharat VISTAAR will be launched in Hindi and English and gradually become capable of responding in regional languages,” said a source.

“Bharat VISTAAR is not only an app, but a National Digital Backbone uniting Central and State systems, while preserving state autonomy. It will evolve through collaboration with not-for-profit organisations, AI startups, technology firms, and AI Centres of Excellence. It leverages the national AI ecosystem, including the India AI Mission and BHASHINI,” the source said.

“Bharat VISTAAR is interactive. Farmer feedback flows back into government systems. This will help in evidence-based policy making and research prioritisation,” the source added.

Harikishan Sharma
Harikishan Sharma
facebook
twitter

Harikishan Sharma, Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express' National Bureau, specializes in reporting on governance, policy, and data. He covers the Prime Minister’s Office and pivotal central ministries, such as the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Ministry of Cooperation, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Rural Development, and Ministry of Jal Shakti. His work primarily revolves around reporting and policy analysis. In addition to this, he authors a weekly column titled "STATE-ISTICALLY SPEAKING," which is prominently featured on The Indian Express website. In this column, he immerses readers in narratives deeply rooted in socio-economic, political, and electoral data, providing insightful perspectives on these critical aspects of governance and society. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
MBA student said she’ll return home after birthday party. 4 days later, her father identified her body by her socks in a locked flat
MBA student said she’ll return home after birthday party. This is what her father found out 4 days later
Shah Rukh Khan with his family -- Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan, and Gauri Khan -- at the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Exclusive | Shah Rukh Khan says his kids are 'my biggest critics': 'My family is my North Star who keep me grounded'
kareena karisma babita randhir Kapoor
Randhir Kapoor joked about asking Kareena Kapoor-Karisma to adopt him after leaving them, wife Babita to fend for themselves
The breakthrough moment came when the device generated neutrons
Meet this 12-year-old Dallas prodigy who built a nuclear fusion reactor in his playroom
Despite the noise, Rohit Kumar was determined and won hearts with his simple science lessons
He failed Class 10th, now his Rs 125 'rooftop classroom' has caught the eye of Sridhar Vembu
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
menopause
Gynaecologist says irregular periods don’t equal menopause: 'Pregnancy can still happen during peri menopause'
AI impact summit
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
Advertisement
Must Read
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
Jasprit Bumrah masterclass in Colombo: the fast bowler Pakistan wishes they had produced
But great fast bowlers take the surface out of the equation. Like Bumrah. (AP Photo)
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
AI impact summit
AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register
AI Impact Summit
Meta plans to upgrade AI glasses with facial recognition in major policy shift: Report
Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 chip, hint at a future where wearables play a central role in how we interact with AI. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)
Gynaecologist says irregular periods don’t equal menopause: 'Pregnancy can still happen during peri menopause'
menopause
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Meet this 12-year-old Dallas prodigy who built a nuclear fusion reactor in his playroom
The breakthrough moment came when the device generated neutrons
He failed Class 10th, now his Rs 125 'rooftop classroom' has caught the eye of Sridhar Vembu
Despite the noise, Rohit Kumar was determined and won hearts with his simple science lessons
Bryan Johnson is quitting social media for 36 hours; he wants you to join him too
Bryan Johnson announced that he would log off social platforms for 36 hours and urged others to try the same
A 6-year-old was told her disabilities would 'hold back' the Girl Scouts; now, she’s on the verge of a world record
Pim’s family promoted her efforts through Facebook and TikTok
A Bengaluru mom revealed she pays Rs 46,000 to nannies; her reason for the 'expense' is sparking a debate
According to the woman, the primary nanny earns Rs 32,000 per month
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement