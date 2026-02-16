EXCLUSIVE: Announced in Union Budget, AI-powered Bharat-VISTAAR set to be launched tomorrow
The Centre on Tuesday will launch the Bharat-VISTAAR (Virtually Integrated System to Access Agricultural Resources), an AI-powered multilingual tool designed to provide information to farmers in their own language via mobile or a simple phone call. The tool will offer guidance on crop planning, packages of practices and pests, weather forecasts, markets, scheme information, eligibility, application, and grievance.
According to the sources, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will launch Bharat-Vistaar in Jaipur.
Sources said Bharat-Vistaar will be available 24 hours a day as a ‘digital agriculture expert’ in two ways, and that the talking AI assistant inside Bharat-Vistaar is named Bharati. Farmers can access it by dialling 155261.
As per the sources, after the launch of Bharat-VISTAAR, farmers can get information about 10 major Central schemes, including PM-KISAN, PM Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), Soil Health Card (SHC), Modified Interest Subvention Scheme, Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation, Per Drop More Crop, PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, PM Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan, Agriculture Infrastructure Fund and Kisan Credit Card. Besides, they can receive alerts on weather and pests.
Bharat-VISTAAR was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget 2026-27.
“I propose to launch Bharat-VISTAAR—a multilingual AI tool that shall integrate the AgriStack portals and the ICAR package on agricultural practices with AI systems. This will enhance farm productivity, enable better decisions for farmers and reduce risk by providing customised advisory support,” Sitharaman announced, presenting her 9th consecutive budget on February 1, 2026.
The minister allocated Rs 150 crore for the Bharat-VISTAAR for the next financial year (2026-27).
“Bharat VISTAAR will provide information to the farmers in their own language on crop planning, package of practices and pests, weather forecast, markets, and scheme information, eligibility, application and grievance redressal. The first version of Bharat VISTAAR will be launched in Hindi and English and gradually become capable of responding in regional languages,” said a source.
“Bharat VISTAAR is not only an app, but a National Digital Backbone uniting Central and State systems, while preserving state autonomy. It will evolve through collaboration with not-for-profit organisations, AI startups, technology firms, and AI Centres of Excellence. It leverages the national AI ecosystem, including the India AI Mission and BHASHINI,” the source said.
“Bharat VISTAAR is interactive. Farmer feedback flows back into government systems. This will help in evidence-based policy making and research prioritisation,” the source added.
