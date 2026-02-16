EXCLUSIVE: Announced in Union Budget, AI-powered Bharat-VISTAAR set to be launched tomorrow

The Centre on Tuesday will launch the Bharat-VISTAAR (Virtually Integrated System to Access Agricultural Resources), an AI-powered multilingual tool designed to provide information to farmers in their own language via mobile or a simple phone call. The tool will offer guidance on crop planning, packages of practices and pests, weather forecasts, markets, scheme information, eligibility, application, and grievance.

According to the sources, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will launch Bharat-Vistaar in Jaipur.

Sources said Bharat-Vistaar will be available 24 hours a day as a ‘digital agriculture expert’ in two ways, and that the talking AI assistant inside Bharat-Vistaar is named Bharati. Farmers can access it by dialling 155261.