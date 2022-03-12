Ex-DFS Secretary Panda is new Irdai chief

March 12, 2022 3:45:25 am
The government appointed former Financial Services Secretary Debasish Panda the new Chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) on Friday.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Panda’s appointment as chairperson of the insurance regulator initially for a period of three years from the assumption of charge, the Centre said in a notification.
A 1987-batch IAS officer, Panda replaces Subhash Chandra Khuntia, who completed his term last May. On Wednesday, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet named Rakesh Joshi as Whole-Time Member (Finance & Investment) of Irdai.
