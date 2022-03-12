scorecardresearch
Friday, March 11, 2022
Ex-DFS Secretary Panda is new Irdai chief

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
March 12, 2022 3:45:25 am
Debasish Panda. via Twitter

The government appointed former Financial Services Secretary Debasish Panda the new Chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) on Friday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Panda’s appointment as chairperson of the insurance regulator initially for a period of three years from the assumption of charge, the Centre said in a notification.

A 1987-batch IAS officer, Panda replaces Subhash Chandra Khuntia, who completed his term last May. On Wednesday, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet named Rakesh Joshi as Whole-Time Member (Finance & Investment) of Irdai.

