EU FTA impact: Auto stocks slump, but textile companies climb

While India made concessions on sectors such as auto, it gained ground on labour-intensive sectors like textiles which will see the EU cutting tariffs to zero from 12%. (File Photo)

Shares of Indian automakers slid sharply on Tuesday as India and the European Union (EU) announced the finalisation of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that will see auto manufacturers from the 27-nation bloc facing a sharp reduction in tariffs while entering India, potentially posing hurdles for domestic carmakers.

Shares of major automakers closed 1-4% lower compared to Monday, with the Nifty Auto index ending down 0.9%. Hyundai Motor India closed 4% lower, while Maruti Suzuki India settled 1.4% down after falling as much as 2.9%.

Mahindra & Mahindra closed 4.2% lower after falling 5.6% intraday. The manufacturer has a large portion of SUVs in its portfolio, and they are seen facing the biggest impact from the EU FTA as cars in the segment are priced around the minimum import price limit. “The impact (from the trade deal) is likely to be around 3-4% of volume for M&M and around 1-2% maybe for smaller players (in the SUV segment) like Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors,” an analyst tracking the sector at a domestic brokerage said.