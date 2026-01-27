EU FTA impact: Auto stocks slump, but textile companies climb

While India made concessions on sectors such as auto, it gained ground on labour-intensive sectors like textiles which will see the EU cutting tariffs to zero from 12%.

google-preferred-btn
While India made concessions on sectors such as auto, it gained ground on labour-intensive sectors like textiles which will see the EU cutting tariffs to zero from 12%.While India made concessions on sectors such as auto, it gained ground on labour-intensive sectors like textiles which will see the EU cutting tariffs to zero from 12%. (File Photo)

Shares of Indian automakers slid sharply on Tuesday as India and the European Union (EU) announced the finalisation of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that will see auto manufacturers from the 27-nation bloc facing a sharp reduction in tariffs while entering India, potentially posing hurdles for domestic carmakers.

Shares of major automakers closed 1-4% lower compared to Monday, with the Nifty Auto index ending down 0.9%. Hyundai Motor India closed 4% lower, while Maruti Suzuki India settled 1.4% down after falling as much as 2.9%.

Mahindra & Mahindra closed 4.2% lower after falling 5.6% intraday. The manufacturer has a large portion of SUVs in its portfolio, and they are seen facing the biggest impact from the EU FTA as cars in the segment are priced around the minimum import price limit. “The impact (from the trade deal) is likely to be around 3-4% of volume for M&M and around 1-2% maybe for smaller players (in the SUV segment) like Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors,” an analyst tracking the sector at a domestic brokerage said.

On the whole, the benchmark Sensex, which fell nearly 450 points in early trade, recovered to end 320 points or 0.4% higher at 81,857.48 points. The Nifty 50 ended 0.5% higher.

Also Read | The India–EU deal’s big swap: Automobiles & wine for labour-intensive goods

As per the FTA announced on Tuesday, India will cut the import duty on 2.5 lakh European manufactured cars per year to 10% from 110% over a period of time. This quota is far higher than the 37,000 provided by India to the UK last year under their FTA. Further, most import duties on car parts will be removed after 5-10 years.

“This is the most ambitious trade opening that India has ever granted to a trade partner,” the European Commission said in a statement, adding that it expects the FTA to lead to the doubling of EU’s goods exports to India by 2032. In 2024, the EU’s export of motor vehicles to India amounted to 1.6 billion euros.

According to Radhika Rao, Senior Economist at DBS Bank, there are special provisions in the deal for the auto sector “as authorities weigh the impact of strong imports on the domestic manufacturing sector”. “There will be an exclusion for cars prices below Rs 25 lakh (mass market) to safeguard the domestic industry, while premium segments will be more open. Add to this, access to EV markets will not be immediate and will open after five years,” Rao added.

Story continues below this ad

In addition to carmakers, shares of pharma and alcohol companies also fell on Tuesday. While India is cutting tariffs on most pharmaceuticals to zero from 11%, the duty on European wine, spirits, and beer is being slashed from 110-150% to 20-50%. Alcohol companies such as United Spirits, United Breweries, Sula Vineyards, and Radico Khaitan ended 1-3% lower.

“The agreement establishes a working group on wines and spirits for the EU and India to exchange information and cooperate, for example on oenological practices,” the European Commission said. Oenological practices are the methods and treatments employed in making wine from grapes.

Also Read | India-EU FTA ‘perfect example’ of saying no to ‘hegemons’ who use tariffs for coercion, says Canada’s energy minister

Textiles on the rise

While India made concessions on sectors such as auto, it gained ground on labour-intensive sectors like textiles which will see the EU cutting tariffs to zero from 12%. This sent share prices of exporters in this segment soaring, with Welspun Living, KPR Mills, Vardhman Textiles, and Indo Count Industries ending 2-6% higher.

After the US, the EU is India’s second-largest export destination for textiles and apparel. Key segments include ready-made garments, cotton textiles, man-made fibre and textiles (12%), and handicrafts and carpets. “Gaining zero duty access in textiles and clothing, covering all tariff lines and reducing tariffs by up to 12%, would open up the EU’s Rs 22.9 lakh crore import market,” India’s textiles ministry said on Tuesday.

Story continues below this ad

Zero duty on Indian garments and textiles will make them much cheaper for Europeans. This can translate into bigger buyer contracts, longer production runs, and steadier factory utilisation.

Shares of export-oriented shrimp and aquaculture companies such as Avanti Feeds and Apex Frozen Foods ended 3% and 10% higher, respectively, on the back of the EU allowing expanded access for food and agri-linked exports.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Republic Day shock: MP school students served midday meal on torn notebook pages
Republic Day shocker: MP school students served midday meal on scraps of paper, torn notebook pages
Arijit Singh
Arijit Singh retires from playback singing: 'It was a wonderful journey'
Arijit Singh
Arijit Singh retires from playback singing, says he is going back to Indian classical music: 'It was a wonderful journey'
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
Rohtash Khileri Mount Elbrus world record
India’s Rohtash Khileri sets world record by spending 24 hours on Mount Elbrus without oxygen: ‘carries 8 years of pain'
Woman wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath
‘Marathi mulgi’ wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath: ‘Keeping my roots alive’
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match
Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi in action during 3rd T20I vs New Zealand. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
Ravi Bishnoi makes an impact after a tweak in his bowling action
As the conversations from Davos recede, one principle remains clear: Progress is sustained not by momentary alignment, but by institutions that are designed to endure.
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
foods
'I love my kidneys': Nutritionist lists 6 foods, beverages she does not consume
The data showed that at least one per cent of the lunar regolith contains material from carbon-rich meteorites, which are known to contain water. (Image: Nasa)
Nasa turns to the Moon to solve a mystery about water on Earth
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Ravi Bishnoi makes an impact after a tweak in his bowling action
Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi in action during 3rd T20I vs New Zealand. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
Why the Indian team will be tough to read this World Cup, according to Morne Morkel
India T20 World Cup
Nasa turns to the Moon to solve a mystery about water on Earth
The data showed that at least one per cent of the lunar regolith contains material from carbon-rich meteorites, which are known to contain water. (Image: Nasa)
Amazon set for biggest layoffs in company history: Will Indian offices be impacted?
Amazon offices in India may be impacted as the company prepares its largest round of corporate layoffs, expected to begin this week. (Image Source: Reuters)
What Apple may change with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max
For the iPhone 18 Pro, the most interesting rumour is the variable aperture camera. (Image: X/AppleLeaker)
'I love my kidneys': Nutritionist lists 6 foods, beverages she does not consume
foods
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
India’s Rohtash Khileri sets world record by spending 24 hours on Mount Elbrus without oxygen: ‘carries 8 years of pain'
Rohtash Khileri Mount Elbrus world record
‘Marathi mulgi’ wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath: ‘Keeping my roots alive’
Woman wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath
MrBeast ‘would have paid Alex Honnold more than $500,000’ for climbing Taipei 101 for his YouTube channel
Netflix reportedly paid Alex Honnold about $500,000 for the climb
'We are ruining this world': Viral video reveals shocking origin of trash piling up on pristine Andaman beaches
Plastic waste on Andaman Beach
Snow leopard mauls tourist after she gets close to take photo; chilling video emerges
The snow leopard sat next to the injured tourist (Image source: @thewestaustralian/Instagram)
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement