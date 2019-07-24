Essential medicines: Expert panel calls stakeholder consultations

An expert committee set up last year to update India’s latest list of essential medicines has called on industry and civil society bodies this week for discussions before it finalises drugs to be included in it.

The Standing National Committee on Medicines (SNCM) has called pharmaceutical associations, companies and patient groups on Thursday to conduct its “first” stakeholders consultation on the existing National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM). This includes feedback on NLEM 2015, as well as inputs on cancer and cardiology medicines that should be a part of the new list, according to a copy of the invitation that The Indian Express has viewed.

SNCM also plans to discuss the addition of penicillin preparations, which some stakeholders say may be a point of contention as Indian drug makers are highly dependent on Chinese firms for the raw ingredients of such formulations and that the costs of these ingredients have been on the rise.

This is because, once a drug is included in India’s NLEM, the Department of Pharmaceuticals notified it under Schedule I of the Drug (Prices Control) Order, 2013, for price control. Following this, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), India’s drug pricing watchdog, caps the ceiling prices of these medicines.

The committee, mandated to look into the issue of AMR while recommending drugs for inclusion and deletion in the latest NLEM, will also be carrying out consultations on this issue.

The consultations also assume importance as they follow changes to the format of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) global model list of essential medicines. This includes inclusions of expensive new cancer and cardiovascular drugs as well as categorizing antibiotics—those with wide application and low potential to add to AMR (Access), those with higher resistance potential requiring limited access (Watch) and those to be used as a last resort option against multi-drug resistant bacteria (Reserve).

“India would have no choice but to also look into the issue (of the highly priced cancer drugs in WHO’s list) to see which ones would be needed here,” said Malini Aisola of patient activist group All India Drug Action Network (AIDAN). The list also needs to look at including more medical devices to ensure their affordability, she said.