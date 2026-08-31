Subhash Chandra says borrowers assure settlement of Rs 4,262 crore

Essel Group founder Subhash Chandra on Sunday said borrowers associated with his personal guarantees had assured him that they would reconcile their accounts with lenders and settle the balance of Rs 4,262 crore.

Of the total amount of Rs 4,808 crore disbursed, the borrowers paid Rs 3,803 crore, leaving a balance of only Rs 998 crore, according to a statement from Chandra’s office. “Against a payable amount of Rs 998 crore, claims filed were Rs 5,311 crore. After reducing the settled/paid claims of Rs 1,049 crore, the remaining is Rs 4,262 crore,” the statement said.

According to the statement, HDFC Bank has 4-5 accounts with an outstanding amount of Rs 775 crore. However, these are claims without a valid personal guarantee, it said. Canara Bank has an outstanding amount of Rs 348 crore. This was borrowing against the borrower’s assets in the US, the statement said.