Essar Power to invest Rs 4,500 cr in 300 MW renewable energy project in Andhra Pradesh

Essar Power is set to invest around Rs 4,500 crore in a 300 MW renewable energy project in Andhra Pradesh, after its renewable energy arm, Essar Renewables Ltd (ERL), signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with state-owned NHPC Ltd.

The project will deploy a combination of solar and wind power generation, supported by Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), to supply firm and dispatchable renewable energy, the company said in a statement.

The company said the project is part of its strategy to build a diversified energy portfolio of approximately 5 GW, spanning renewable, thermal and gas-based power generation.

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The investment comes as India seeks to expand renewable energy capacity while addressing the challenges of intermittency and grid reliability. Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects combine different generation sources with energy storage to provide more predictable power supplies than standalone solar or wind installations.