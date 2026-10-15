Essar Oil & Gas wins five coal-bed methane blocks across three states

Essar Oil & Gas Ltd has secured five coal-bed methane (CBM) blocks across West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, adding about 1,281 square kilometres of acreage with estimated gas-in-place resources of 6.6 trillion cubic feet, the company said.
The blocks were awarded under the government’s special CBM bidding rounds for 2025 and 2026, the company said in a statement.
“The award of these five CBM blocks marks a significant milestone in Essar Oil & Gas’ growth journey,” Chief Executive Officer Pankaj Kalra said, adding that the company would focus on converting the expanded acreage into higher production, support India’s energy security by strengthening domestic natural gas supplies, and reduce import dependence.
Bhuwan Chandra Tripathi, Chairman of Essar Oil & Gas and Operating Partner for Energy at Essar Group, said the expansion reflected the group’s focus on developing India’s domestic energy resources as demand for natural gas grows. “As a Group, we remain focused on supporting India’s energy security through responsible development of domestic hydrocarbon resources, while contributing to the country’s transition towards a more balanced and sustainable energy mix.”
Two of the new blocks, spanning about 330 square kilometres in West Bengal’s Raniganj region, will expand the company’s existing Raniganj East acreage from around 500 square kilometres to about 830 square kilometres. Essar Oil & Gas said the blocks’ proximity to its existing producing asset would allow it to share infrastructure and operational capabilities. The company expects the expanded area to develop into the country’s largest CBM-producing field.
The company has invested more than Rs 6,000 crore in exploration and production at Raniganj and produces about 950,000 standard cubic metres of gas per day, accounting for nearly half of India’s CBM output, it said.
Essar Oil & Gas aims to contribute 5% of India’s natural gas production by developing its CBM portfolio and tapping additional domestic resources, the company said.