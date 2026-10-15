Essar Oil & Gas wins five coal-bed methane blocks across three states

Essar Oil & Gas Ltd has secured five coal-bed methane (CBM) blocks across West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, adding about 1,281 square kilometres of acreage with estimated gas-in-place resources of 6.6 trillion cubic feet, the company said.

The blocks were awarded under the government’s special CBM bidding rounds for 2025 and 2026, the company said in a statement.

“The award of these five CBM blocks marks a significant milestone in Essar Oil & Gas’ growth journey,” Chief Executive Officer Pankaj Kalra said, adding that the company would focus on converting the expanded acreage into higher production, support India’s energy security by strengthening domestic natural gas supplies, and reduce import dependence.