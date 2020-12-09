ESIC: Need no referral at empanelled hospitals

The Board, in its meeting held Monday, also decided to directly run by itself all newly constructed hospitals and those that are approved in future, unless the state government decides to run them.

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has allowed its beneficiaries to avail of health services directly in any nearby hospital empanelled under ESIC or Ayushmann Bharat in case of emergency. At present, insured persons and beneficiaries (family members) are required to go to an ESIC dispensary or hospital to obtain referral for hospitalisation in empanelled as well as non-empanelled private hospitals.

The Board, in its meeting held Monday, also decided to directly run by itself all newly constructed hospitals and those that are approved in future, unless the state government decides to run them.

Medical services to the insured workers and their dependants under the ESI Scheme are provided primarily through hospitals and dispensaries run by the state governments.

There are, at present, around 1,520 ESI dispensaries and 159 hospitals across the country, out of which 45 dispensaries and 49 hospitals are directly run by ESIC while the remaining dispensaries and hospitals are run by the respective state governments.

