eSHRAM registrations touch 25 crore: Bhupender Yadav

Registrations on e-Shram portal, the database for unorganised sector workers, have reached 25 crore, Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav on Monday said. The minister also launched the ‘Donate-a-Pension’ initiative under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan (PM-SYM) pension scheme, where the citizen can donate the premium contribution of their immediate support staff such as domestic workers, drivers, helpers, caregivers, nurses, in their household or establishment.

Under ‘Donate-a-Pension’, the donor can pay a contribution on behalf of his/her employee for any length of time, with the minimum donation amount at Rs 660 and maximum upto Rs 2400 per year depending on the age of the beneficiary. The PM-SYM scheme, launched in 2019 to provide a monthly assured pension of Rs 3000 to unorganized workers, is a co-contributory scheme and the premium ranges from Rs 55 to Rs 200 per month. The equal matching contribution is provided by the central government.

Yadav also stated that the eSHRAM portal has been linked to the government’s UMANG app, which provides access to central and state government services, and National Career Services (NCS) portal. In August 2021, the minister had launched the e-Shram portal to create a database of workers in the unorganised sector, estimated to be around 38 crore. Through the portal, the government aims to register unorganised sector workers such as construction labourers, migrant workforce, street vendors and domestic workers.