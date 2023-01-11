Equity mutual fund inflows rise over 3-fold in Dec: AMFI

Net inflows into equity mutual funds grew over three fold to Rs 7,303.39 crore in December from Rs 2258.35 crore in the previous month, according to the data released by Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Tuesday.

Among the various equity oriented schemes, small cap funds witnessed the highest inflows of Rs 2,244.77 crore. It was followed by Rs 1,962.26 crore in mid cap funds and Rs 1,189.5 crore in large and mid cap funds, the data showed.

“Investors will continue to invest in the India growth story through the mutual fund route over the near future. Investors are looking forward to a growth-oriented budget which should have a positive impact on the markets,” said N S Venkatesh, chief executive, AMFI said

Large cap funds saw outflow of Rs 26.37 crore as against an outflow of Rs 1,038.84 crore in November. Focused and sectoral/thematic funds saw an outflow of Rs 164.32 crore and Rs 203.59 crore, respectively.

During the month, debt oriented schemes saw an outflow of Rs 21,946.73 crore compared to an inflow of Rs 3,668.59 crore in November.

Liquid funds saw the highest outflow of Rs 13,852 crore, followed by Rs 2,239.78 crore in floater funds and Rs 1,800 crore in medium duration funds.

Investment into hybrid schemes stood at Rs 2,255.26 crore as against an outflow of Rs 6,477.3 crore in November.

The monthly data showed the gross systematic investment plan (SIP) contribution stood at Rs 13,573.08 crore compared to Rs 13,306.49 crore in November. SIP AUM stood at Rs 6.74 lakh crore for December 2022 compared to Rs 6.83 lakh crore in November.

“This month almost 24 lakh new SIPs were registered, which shows increasing investor belief in the instrument. SIPs are the simplest route to build a disciplined habit of regular investing,” Venkatesh said.

Mutual Fund industry’s net asset under management (AUM) stood at Rs 39.88 lakh crore in December compared to Rs 40.37 lakh crore.