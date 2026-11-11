Inflows into equity mutual funds dropped 14% month-on-month to Rs 32,994 crore in October as flows into small- and mid-cap funds moderated. Monthly contributions from systematic investment plans (SIP) moderated marginally by 1% to Rs 32,160 crore.
“The small amount of difference (in SIP flows) could be on account of 31st (of October) being Saturday. You know, the last day of the month happened to be Saturday. That could be one reason,” explained AMFI Chief Executive Officer Venkat Chalasani in a call with the media.
Financial markets are closed on weekends, and any mutual fund orders placed on those days carry forward to Monday, which would reflect in the next month’s data. “But by and large, the trend remains (strong), it shows the resilience of the investors, the number of contributing accounts remaining at 10 crores, the amount remaining about 32,000 crores, shows the resilience of the investors,” Chalasani added.
Equity flows moderate
Flows into equity funds moderated despite a recovery in the market during the month. The Nifty 50 index declined nearly 2% initially before a striking rally in the final days led to the benchmark index ending nearly 2% higher for the month.
This moderation in flows and SIP numbers could be attributed to negative sentiment in the market and a “lack of green shoots” visible at points during the month, according to Deviprasad Nair, Chief Business Officer at Helios Mutual Fund.
The IPO markets were also on full throttle during the month, with companies raising a record Rs 44,451 crore. “It is theoretical, but IPO activity could definitely lead to liquidity moderating in the secondary market,” an executive from the MF industry said.
Flows into mid- and small-cap funds fell 29-28% month-on-month, following robust growth the previous month. Meanwhile, inflows into large-cap funds and mid- and large-cap funds surged as much as 100%.
“Within equities, the continued improvement in large-cap inflows is encouraging, particularly as valuations have become relatively attractive, suggesting investors are increasingly looking to balance their exposure across market capitalisations,” said Saugata Chatterjee, President and Deputy CEO at Nippon India MF.
“Large and mid-cap doubling to Rs 8,484 crore is the defining data point of October. This is the highest inflow of any single equity category in the month, surpassing small-cap, mid-cap, and flexi-cap, all of which have led in prior months. The sharp acceleration in this category merits a careful interpretation,” according to Nitin Gupta, CEO of MFs at InCred Money.
According to Gupta, the higher inflows into the category show the risk-off approach of investors. “Large & Mid Cap mandates offer investors a structured blend of large-cap stability and mid-cap growth potential within a single fund. After September’s market correction drew down pure mid-cap portfolios meaningfully, investors appear to be moderating risk at the margin by channelling fresh flows into the more balanced large and mid proposition rather than pure mid-cap,” he said.
Flows into multi-asset allocation funds moderated by 59% to Rs 1,515 crore. “Multi-asset allocation’s sharp moderation to Rs 1,515 crore from Rs 3,667 crore in September is the most surprising shift of October’s hybrid data. The category had been a consistent Rs 3,500–Rs 4,800 crore monthly inflow vehicle since May,” said Gupta.
Debt, ETF flows rise
Flows into debt funds rebounded to Rs 1.1 lakh crore from an outflow of Rs 1.8 lakh crore the previous month. As a result, the overall mutual funds industry saw inflows of Rs 1.7 lakh crore during the month, compared to outflows of Rs 1.3 lakh crore a month ago.
The outflows last month were exacerbated by corporates scrambling to settle taxes and balance the books at the end of a financial quarter. The rebound this month was led by overnight and liquid funds — both very volatile and short-term instruments used by companies to park excess cash.
Among exchange-traded funds (ETFs), flows into equity ETFs rose by 30%, and flows into silver ETFs surged 57%. However, flows into gold ETFs declined 22%.
“Gold ETF inflows fell 22% month on month but were about 45% above the six-month average. Rather than reading too much into any single month, we would encourage investors to stay anchored to their goals, risk appetite, and time horizon,” said Suranjana Borthakur, Head of Distribution and Strategic Alliances at Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India).