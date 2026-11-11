Inflows into equity mutual funds dropped 14% month-on-month to Rs 32,994 crore in October as flows into small- and mid-cap funds moderated. Monthly contributions from systematic investment plans (SIP) moderated marginally by 1% to Rs 32,160 crore.

“The small amount of difference (in SIP flows) could be on account of 31st (of October) being Saturday. You know, the last day of the month happened to be Saturday. That could be one reason,” explained AMFI Chief Executive Officer Venkat Chalasani in a call with the media.

Financial markets are closed on weekends, and any mutual fund orders placed on those days carry forward to Monday, which would reflect in the next month’s data. “But by and large, the trend remains (strong), it shows the resilience of the investors, the number of contributing accounts remaining at 10 crores, the amount remaining about 32,000 crores, shows the resilience of the investors,” Chalasani added.