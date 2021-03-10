Equity MF schemes see outflows in February, but industry AUM gains

According to data available from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), among equity funds, flexi-cap funds lost Rs 4,497 crore in February compared to net redemptions of Rs 5,933 crore in January.

Investors pulled out Rs 4,534 crore from equity schemes during the month ended February 2021 as against outflows of Rs 9,253 crore in January. Equity linked savings schemes and other equity schemes witnessed outflows of Rs 2,354 crore during the month.

According to data available from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), among equity funds, flexi-cap funds lost Rs 4,497 crore in February compared to net redemptions of Rs 5,933 crore in January. This category saw the highest redemptions across equity fund categories.

Assets under management (AUM) under systematic investment plans (SIPs) and retail equity folios were at all-time highs at Rs 4.21 lakh crore and 8.07 crore respectively.

Overall, the MF industry witnessed an inflow of Rs 4,090 crore across segments during the period under review, compared to outflows of Rs 35,586 crore in January. Despite the outflow, industry AUM rose to Rs 31.64 lakh crore in February-end from Rs 30.5 lakh crore in January-end.