Market Live Updates: Sensex rises over 200 points in early trade, Nifty above 17,700-mark

Share/Stock Live Updates: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) continued their bullish momentum and opened on a positive note on Tuesday tracking overall buoyancy in global markets led by record-setting US stocks.
The S&P BSE Sensex rose 230.75 points to 59,413.97 in early trade while the Nifty 50 gained 80.40 points to 17,706.10.
On the Sensex pack, the gains in early trade were being led by NTPC, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), PowerGrid Corporation of India, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finserv. On the other hand, HDFC Bank, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank and Infosys were among the laggards.
Asian stocks were firmer on Tuesday following Wall Street's record highs on its first trading day of 2022, despite worries that the widespread Omicron COVID-19 variant could put the brakes on global economic recovery.
MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was up 0.67% in the morning sessions.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 climbed 1.15%, boosted by energy and mining stocks while Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.25%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and China's benchmark CSI300 Index opened up 0.5% and 0.25%, respectively.
Major Wall Street indexes scored record closing highs on Monday, even as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus pushed COVID-19 cases to fresh peaks in the world's largest economy.
