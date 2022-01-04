Market Live Updates: Sensex rises over 200 points in early trade, Nifty above 17,700-mark

Global market update

Asian stocks were firmer on Tuesday following Wall Street's record highs on its first trading day of 2022, despite worries that the widespread Omicron COVID-19 variant could put the brakes on global economic recovery.

MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was up 0.67% in the morning sessions.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 climbed 1.15%, boosted by energy and mining stocks while Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.25%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and China's benchmark CSI300 Index opened up 0.5% and 0.25%, respectively.

Major Wall Street indexes scored record closing highs on Monday, even as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus pushed COVID-19 cases to fresh peaks in the world's largest economy.

(Reuters)