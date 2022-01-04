scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 04, 2022
Market Live Updates: Sensex rises over 200 points in early trade, Nifty above 17,700-mark

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 4, 2022 10:09:02 am
Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Express archive photo)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) continued their bullish momentum and opened on a positive note on Tuesday tracking overall buoyancy in global markets led by record-setting US stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 230.75 points to 59,413.97 in early trade while the Nifty 50 gained 80.40 points to 17,706.10.

On the Sensex pack, the gains in early trade were being led by NTPC, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), PowerGrid Corporation of India, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finserv. On the other hand, HDFC Bank, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank and Infosys were among the laggards.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

10:07 (IST)04 Jan 2022
Global market update

Asian stocks were firmer on Tuesday following Wall Street's record highs on its first trading day of 2022, despite worries that the widespread Omicron COVID-19 variant could put the brakes on global economic recovery.

MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was up 0.67% in the morning sessions.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 climbed 1.15%, boosted by energy and mining stocks while Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.25%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and China's benchmark CSI300 Index opened up 0.5% and 0.25%, respectively.

Major Wall Street indexes scored record closing highs on Monday, even as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus pushed COVID-19 cases to fresh peaks in the world's largest economy.

(Reuters)

09:52 (IST)04 Jan 2022
Equity market at open

Sensex rises 230.75 points to 59,413.97 in early trade; Nifty gains 80.40 points to 17,706.10.

(PTI)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) kicked off 2022 with a bang as they surged around 1.6 per cent on the first trading session of the year on Monday led by a rally in banking and financial stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied 929.40 points (1.60 per cent) to settle at 59,183.22 while the Nifty 50 rose 271.65 points (1.57 per cent) to end at 17,625.70.

