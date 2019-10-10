Equity fund inflows lowest in last four months in September

Equity funds saw inflows of just Rs 6,609 crore in September, the lowest in the last four months, while money moved out of debt schemes causing the mutual fund industry to report outflows of Rs 1.51 lakh crore.

Open-ended debt schemes saw large outflows to the tune of Rs 1.58 lakh crore, largely due to the redemptions from liquid funds. Data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed liquid funds saw outflows of Rs 1.40 lakh crore.

Moreover, ultra-short duration funds and money market funds also saw outflows of Rs 6,783.41 crore and Rs 6,278.07 crore, respectively. —FE