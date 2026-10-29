Equitas SFB chief PN Vasudevan resigns over ‘perception issue’

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Equitas Small Finance Bank Managing Director and CEO PN Vasudevan on Thursday resigned, citing the “overhang” of a “perception issue” concerning the non-banking finance company (NBFC) run by his daughter.
“The bank has received a letter from Vasudevan, Managing Director and CEO, conveying his intention to step down from his position to pursue certain personal and social initiatives through which he believes he can contribute further to society,” the bank said in an exchange filing. The board of directors took note of the said resignation, it said.
The bank’s shares, which plunged 20% intraday, closed 12.39% down at Rs 56.99 on the exchanges. The bank has a market capitalisation of Rs 6,500 crore.
In his resignation letter addressed to the bank’s Chairman Anil K Sharma, Vasudevan said, “My daughter is the co-promoter of an NBFC which has received its licence from RBI in 2023. This point has been disclosed as required, to the Board and to RBI under various declarations. My being the MD of a bank and my daughter being the co-promoter of an NBFC are within the regulatory framework of the Banking Regulations Act.”
“In my investor meetings over the past three years, I have been repeatedly asked about the perceived conflict of interest,” Vasudevan said. In reality, there is no conflict of interest, since there is no transaction at all between our bank and the said NBFC (except one short-term deposit about two and a half years back, which was duly repaid on maturity). There are no other transactions, including any loans by the bank to the NBFC, he said.
“In spite of my explaining the above to investors, the perception of conflict continues to persist. I am told by investors that this ‘overhang’ is causing the stock to underperform, impacting value creation for both shareholders and employees. Sometimes perceptions are stronger than reality,” Vasudevan said. “Under the circumstances, it is important that we remove the ‘overhang’ arising out of the perception issue,” he added.
“Accordingly, I would like to step down from the bank. I am sure that with this ‘overhang’ removed, the stock should reflect the financial strength of the bank, benefiting all stakeholders including employees. I thank our first Chairman of Equitas, N Rangachari, the first Chairman of Equitas SFB Arun Ramanathan, yourself and the past and present members of the board for the guidance and support I have always received from them,” he said in the letter to the bank’s Chairman.
“The board has requested Vasudevan to continue to discharge the responsibilities of MD & CEO till his successor is in place, and has advised the Nomination and Remuneration Committee to identify and recommend suitable candidates, both internal and external, for the board’s consideration and approval,” the bank said.