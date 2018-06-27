Unemployed? Now, withdraw 75 per cent of your PF fund

The new provision will help the members to meet their monthly expenses during unemployment phase. (Representational Image) The new provision will help the members to meet their monthly expenses during unemployment phase. (Representational Image)

EPFO members now have the option to withdraw 75 per cent of their PF fund after one month of unemployment, the retirement fund body announced on Tuesday. They also have the option to keep their account active and use it after regaining employment.

Under the new provision, members can opt for final settlement of their account and withdraw the remaining 25 per cent after two months of unemployment.

“We have decided to amend the scheme to allow members to take advance from its account on one month of unemployment. He can withdraw 75 per cent of its funds as advance from its account after one month of unemployment and keep its account with the EPFO,” Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar, who is also the Chairman of EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees, told reporters after the trustees meet.

Previously, an EPFO subscriber can withdraw his or her funds and settle the account in one go after two months of unemployment. Talking to reporters after the meeting, Gangwar said that the new provision will allow the members to keep their account with the body and use it after regaining employment.

Earlier, the withdrawal limit was set at 60 per cent but CBT (Central Board of Trustees) raised it to 75 per cent in the meeting held on Tuesday.

The minister further said that an extension of one year has been given to ETF (exchange-traded funds) manufacturers SBI and UTI Mutual funds till July 1, 2019.

“We approved almost the entire agenda listed for the meeting of the CBT today. We have also given an extension of one year to ETF (exchange-traded funds) manufacturers SBI and UTI Mutual funds till July 1, 2019. We have also extended the term of fund managers till December 31, 2018,” he said.

There was a proposal to give an extension of six more months to its five fund managers SBI, ICICI Securities Primary Dealership, Reliance Capital, HSBC AMC and UTI AMC for managing its corpus, news agency PTI reported.

The five fund managers were appointed for three years from April 1, 2015. They were given extension till June 30, 2018. The CBT has also approved the proposal to appoint a consultant for selection of portfolio managers. The minister also said that the EPFO’s ETF investment would soon cross Rs 1 lakh crore mark as it has already invested Rs 47,431.24 crore till May end this year earning a return of 16.07 per cent.

In another development, the EPFO has also extended the tenure of its consultant CRISIL for evaluation of the performance of fund manager till December 31, 2018. When asked about the widening of range of the ETF investments by the EPFO, a CBT member said that the agenda was deferred and the board was unanimous that a call will be taken on the advice of new fund managers and consultants to be appointed shortly.

To enable the EPFO to invest in equity index ETF beyond NIFTY 50 and Sensex ETF, it was proposed to amend the investment pattern of the body.

Meanwhile, the government has revised down the EPFO net payroll enrolment. The EPFO net payroll enrolment numbers for September-March 2017-18 have been revised downwards, taking the total enrolment addition for the seven months to 3.44 million as against 3.93 million estimated earlier.

READ | EPFO net payroll enrolment revised down to 3.44 mn

EPFO had earlier said in its footnote for the data released that though the members’ data was linked to Aadhaar, the estimates may include temporary employees whose contributions may not be continuous for the entire year. The ministry had released the data for September-March, the second in the EPFO enrollment data series, on May 25. The first set of payroll data was released by the EPFO in April.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd